Delhi HC Directs Sunjay Kapur's Third Wife Priya To Reveal His Assets After Karisma Kapoor's Children Demand Share
Delhi High Court directed Priya Kapur to disclose late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000-crore assets, amid Karisma Kapoor's children's inheritance dispute.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 10, 2025 at 2:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has stepped into the inheritance battle involving Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor, and their deceased father Sunjay Kapur's wife, Priya Kapur. In its order on Tuesday, the Justice Jyoti Singh-headed bench directed Priya Kapur to submit a detailed disclosure of Sunjay Kapur's assets, valued at about Rs 30,000 crore. The matter has now been scheduled for further hearing on October 9.
This direction comes in response to a petition filed by Karisma Kapoor on behalf of her children, who have accused Priya Kapur of manipulating Sunjay's will in an attempt to usurp his entire estate. The petition, as per the allegations, states that the will, dated March 21, 2025, does not mention anyone other than Priya as the beneficiary of all of Sunjay's personal properties. The Kapoor siblings, however, claim that the will has been forged and kept hidden for seven weeks following Sunjay's untimely death on June 12 in Windsor, UK, after he died due to a cardiac arrest caused while playing polo. It was reportedly revealed to the family only on July 30 during a meeting.
The children have claimed they shared a close relationship with their father, citing frequent visits to his Delhi home, festive celebrations, and even overseas meetings after Samaira left for studies in the United States. They contend that Sunjay had always assured them of their rightful future and financial stability. Their petition demands that they be recognized as Class-I legal heirs and that one-fifth of their father's estate be apportioned to each.
As an interim measure, the petition also seeks to freeze Sunjay Kapur's personal assets until the case reaches a conclusion.
Sunjay Kapur, who passed away at the age of 53 due to a heart attack while playing polo in the UK, was married to Karisma Kapoor for 13 years before the couple divorced in 2016.
READ MORE