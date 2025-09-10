ETV Bharat / entertainment

Delhi HC Directs Sunjay Kapur's Third Wife Priya To Reveal His Assets After Karisma Kapoor's Children Demand Share

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has stepped into the inheritance battle involving Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor, and their deceased father Sunjay Kapur's wife, Priya Kapur. In its order on Tuesday, the Justice Jyoti Singh-headed bench directed Priya Kapur to submit a detailed disclosure of Sunjay Kapur's assets, valued at about Rs 30,000 crore. The matter has now been scheduled for further hearing on October 9.

This direction comes in response to a petition filed by Karisma Kapoor on behalf of her children, who have accused Priya Kapur of manipulating Sunjay's will in an attempt to usurp his entire estate. The petition, as per the allegations, states that the will, dated March 21, 2025, does not mention anyone other than Priya as the beneficiary of all of Sunjay's personal properties. The Kapoor siblings, however, claim that the will has been forged and kept hidden for seven weeks following Sunjay's untimely death on June 12 in Windsor, UK, after he died due to a cardiac arrest caused while playing polo. It was reportedly revealed to the family only on July 30 during a meeting.