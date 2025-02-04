ETV Bharat / entertainment

Delhi High Court Asks Google to Remove Misleading Content About Aaradhya Bachchan

Aaradhya Bachchan seeks legal action against misleading videos about her health online. The Delhi High Court has ordered Google to respond to her plea.

Delhi High Court Asks Google to Remove Misleading Content About Aaradhya Bachchan
Delhi High Court Asks Google to Remove Misleading Content About Aaradhya Bachchan (Photo: ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Feb 4, 2025, 5:32 PM IST

Hyderabad: The Delhi High Court responding to Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's minor daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's request to remove false claims about her online has sought news aggregator Google's response to the plea. The celeb kid had filed a case against portals publishing misleading health-related content about her. However, after failing to attend hearing sessions, Aaradhya had to seek the court's intervention to take a decision without waiting for a response from those YouTube channels.

Justice Mini Pushkarna forwarded a notice along with Aaradhya's application, seeking a summary judgement on the matter. Aaradhya's team requested the Court to proceed with a judgement on the case based on the facts presented without taking into account the defendants' side as they have failed to appear in the case.

The legal team made requests to consider and pass judgement in their favour since the defendants failed to appear with substantial evidence of publishing unverified content about Aaradhya's health. The next hearing has been scheduled for March 17, 2025.

The lawsuit filed by Abhishek Bachchan and his daughter pertains to online videos and sites shared by certain YouTube channels that posted the latter was critically ill or even dead. The unverified videos and copies promote misleading content that harms the Bachchan family's legacy. Earlier, the court, hearing on the matter, had asked Google to take down the 'misleading contents'. Now, the Delhi High Court has asked Google to respond to Aaradhya's plea as several videos are still available in the public domain.

Read More

  1. Abhishek and Aishwarya Silence Divorce Rumours Again as They Return from New Year Holiday with Aaradhya
  2. Abhishek Bachchan Opens Up About Aishwarya Rai's Sacrifices: 'I Thank Her Immensely For...'
  3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wins Best Actress At IIFA Utsavam 2024, Cuts Off Reporter Questioning Her About Aaradhya

Hyderabad: The Delhi High Court responding to Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's minor daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's request to remove false claims about her online has sought news aggregator Google's response to the plea. The celeb kid had filed a case against portals publishing misleading health-related content about her. However, after failing to attend hearing sessions, Aaradhya had to seek the court's intervention to take a decision without waiting for a response from those YouTube channels.

Justice Mini Pushkarna forwarded a notice along with Aaradhya's application, seeking a summary judgement on the matter. Aaradhya's team requested the Court to proceed with a judgement on the case based on the facts presented without taking into account the defendants' side as they have failed to appear in the case.

The legal team made requests to consider and pass judgement in their favour since the defendants failed to appear with substantial evidence of publishing unverified content about Aaradhya's health. The next hearing has been scheduled for March 17, 2025.

The lawsuit filed by Abhishek Bachchan and his daughter pertains to online videos and sites shared by certain YouTube channels that posted the latter was critically ill or even dead. The unverified videos and copies promote misleading content that harms the Bachchan family's legacy. Earlier, the court, hearing on the matter, had asked Google to take down the 'misleading contents'. Now, the Delhi High Court has asked Google to respond to Aaradhya's plea as several videos are still available in the public domain.

Read More

  1. Abhishek and Aishwarya Silence Divorce Rumours Again as They Return from New Year Holiday with Aaradhya
  2. Abhishek Bachchan Opens Up About Aishwarya Rai's Sacrifices: 'I Thank Her Immensely For...'
  3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wins Best Actress At IIFA Utsavam 2024, Cuts Off Reporter Questioning Her About Aaradhya

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BOLLYWOOD ACTOR ABHISHEK BACHCHANAISHWARYA RAIAARADHYA PLEA ON FAKE VIDEOSENTERTAINMENT NEWSAARADHYA BACHCHAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan Reveals ‘Secrets Of Long Life’ At Jaipur Literature Festival 2025

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.