Delhi HC Rejects Sameer Wankhede's Defamation Plea Against Aryan Khan's 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood'
Delhi High Court rejected Sameer Wankhede's petition saying it's not maintainable and allowed the latter's counsel to amend it.
Published : September 26, 2025 at 2:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected former Narcotics Control Bureau official Sameer Wankhede's plea against Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan directed Netflix show, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'.
The court ruled that the defamation suit is not maintainable but allowed Wankhede to amend and refile his petition.
Wankhede had filed the defamation suit in the Delhi High Court on Friday against global streaming platform Netflix, production house Red Chillies Entertainment, owned by Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, and other associated parties, claiming that the show damages his reputation in its portrayal related to the Aryan Khan drugs case.
The former NCB Mumbai zonal director and Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer demanded a permanent and mandatory injunction, a declaration and damages of Rs 2 lakh.
In his plea, Wankhede stated that the series portrays the anti-drug enforcement agencies in a misleading and one-sided manner. It alleged that the show aims to erode public faith in law enforcing institutions.
The petition further stated that in the first episode of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', a character inspired by Wankhede arrives outside a Bollywood party and searches for people consuming drugs. Wankhede alleged that show was "deliberately created and presented with the intention of tarnishing his image in a biased manner.
Wankhede said his character has been depicted making indecent gestures, particularly when it shows the middle finger while chanting "Satyameva Jayate," which is part of the national emblem. This act is a serious violation of the provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which carries legal penalties, he added.
Wankhede had also pointed out that cases involving him and Aryan Khan are still pending before Bombay High Court and NDPS Special Court in Mumbai.
