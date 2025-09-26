ETV Bharat / entertainment

Delhi HC Rejects Sameer Wankhede's Defamation Plea Against Aryan Khan's 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood'

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected former Narcotics Control Bureau official Sameer Wankhede's plea against Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan directed Netflix show, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'.

The court ruled that the defamation suit is not maintainable but allowed Wankhede to amend and refile his petition.

Wankhede had filed the defamation suit in the Delhi High Court on Friday against global streaming platform Netflix, production house Red Chillies Entertainment, owned by Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, and other associated parties, claiming that the show damages his reputation in its portrayal related to the Aryan Khan drugs case.

The former NCB Mumbai zonal director and Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer demanded a permanent and mandatory injunction, a declaration and damages of Rs 2 lakh.