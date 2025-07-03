Delhi HC Rejects Jacqueline Fernandez's Plea To Quash FIR In Rs 200 Cr Money Laundering Case

Hyderabad: The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez's petition seeking to quash the FIR and supplementary chargesheet filed against her by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
Justice Anish Dayal delivered the order. The court had earlier reserved its judgment on the matter. A detailed copy of the judgment is yet to be uploaded.
The case revolves around allegations that Fernandez received expensive gifts from Chandrashekhar, who is accused of orchestrating a Rs 200 crore extortion racket from inside jail. The ED had earlier named the actor as an accused in its supplementary chargesheet filed in August 2022. In April 2025, the agency seized properties worth Rs 7 crore belonging to the actor in connection with the case.
Senior Advocate Sidharth Aggarwal, appearing on behalf of Fernandez along with Advocates Prashant Patil and Shakti Pandey, argued that the actor was being unfairly implicated based solely on her association with Chandrashekhar.
Aggarwal contended that Fernandez was not aware of Sukesh's criminal background and was introduced to him as a "business tycoon." Aggarwal contended that his client was paying the price of being a celebrity.
He further questioned the ED's interpretation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), stating that equating any financial transaction with a criminal to money laundering would unjustly criminalise even ordinary people.
"If the ED claims that money was distributed among 15 individuals, then by that logic, everyone involved, whether a grocery vendor, court official, or lawyer, could be deemed guilty of money laundering," he contended.
Aggarwal argued that the case against Fernandez hinges on the claim that she knew about Sukesh's criminal activities, allegedly reported in a 2021 newspaper article. He insisted that such knowledge could not be assumed merely because Fernandez is a public figure.
He added, "My prayer is not to quash the complaint completely, it's only to quash the present applicant (Jacqueline). Sukesh is sitting in jail and carrying out extortion and fraud from there. EOW comes to me, records my statement, and finds that what I have to say is relevant to their investigation. ED has filed four complaints, but the investigation is still going on, and the trial cannot start."
Opposing the plea, Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain, appearing for the ED, submitted that the actor knowingly received luxurious gifts from Sukesh despite being aware of his criminal background.
The ED maintained that its probe under the PMLA was distinct from police investigations into the scheduled offence, and those accused of money laundering could differ from the main offenders of the predicate crime.
The ED claimed, "The petition to quash the case is an attempt to stall proceedings."
It also highlighted that Jacqueline continued to enjoy the benefits of Sukesh's expensive gifts, which included a horse worth Rs 52 lakh and a Persian cat valued at Rs 9 lakh, all delivered through his associate Pinky Irani.
As per the chargesheet, the total value of gifts given to Fernandez exceeded Rs 5.71 crore.
In her plea, Fernandez claimed that she was an innocent victim of a malicious scheme orchestrated by Chandrashekhar. She denied any involvement in aiding the laundering of illicit wealth and asserted that there was no evidence linking her to any criminal intent.
"There is absolutely no indication that she had any involvement whatsoever in aiding him to launder his purportedly ill-got wealth. Hence, she cannot be prosecuted for the offences under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002," the plea stated.
Jacqueline also denied being in a relationship with Sukesh, countering his claim, and reiterated that she was misled and manipulated.
Background of the case
On August 31, 2022, the Patiala House Court took cognisance of the ED's supplementary charge sheet that named Jacqueline as an accused. She was later granted bail on November 15, 2022.
The ED claims that Chandrashekhar, despite being imprisoned, managed to defraud several individuals, including former Fortis promoter Shivinder Singh's wife, Aditi Singh. Jacqueline maintained that she was also defrauded by Sukesh and had no hand in the laundering of money.
