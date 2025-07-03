ETV Bharat / entertainment

Delhi HC Rejects Jacqueline Fernandez's Plea To Quash FIR In Rs 200 Cr Money Laundering Case

Hyderabad: The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez's petition seeking to quash the FIR and supplementary chargesheet filed against her by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Justice Anish Dayal delivered the order. The court had earlier reserved its judgment on the matter. A detailed copy of the judgment is yet to be uploaded.

The case revolves around allegations that Fernandez received expensive gifts from Chandrashekhar, who is accused of orchestrating a Rs 200 crore extortion racket from inside jail. The ED had earlier named the actor as an accused in its supplementary chargesheet filed in August 2022. In April 2025, the agency seized properties worth Rs 7 crore belonging to the actor in connection with the case.

Senior Advocate Sidharth Aggarwal, appearing on behalf of Fernandez along with Advocates Prashant Patil and Shakti Pandey, argued that the actor was being unfairly implicated based solely on her association with Chandrashekhar.

Aggarwal contended that Fernandez was not aware of Sukesh's criminal background and was introduced to him as a "business tycoon." Aggarwal contended that his client was paying the price of being a celebrity.

He further questioned the ED's interpretation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), stating that equating any financial transaction with a criminal to money laundering would unjustly criminalise even ordinary people.

"If the ED claims that money was distributed among 15 individuals, then by that logic, everyone involved, whether a grocery vendor, court official, or lawyer, could be deemed guilty of money laundering," he contended.

Aggarwal argued that the case against Fernandez hinges on the claim that she knew about Sukesh's criminal activities, allegedly reported in a 2021 newspaper article. He insisted that such knowledge could not be assumed merely because Fernandez is a public figure.

He added, "My prayer is not to quash the complaint completely, it's only to quash the present applicant (Jacqueline). Sukesh is sitting in jail and carrying out extortion and fraud from there. EOW comes to me, records my statement, and finds that what I have to say is relevant to their investigation. ED has filed four complaints, but the investigation is still going on, and the trial cannot start."

Opposing the plea, Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain, appearing for the ED, submitted that the actor knowingly received luxurious gifts from Sukesh despite being aware of his criminal background.