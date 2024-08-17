Delhi HC Bars Use Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Characters In Merchandise, Pornographic Content

Hyderabad: The Delhi High Court has issued a ban on the unauthorised usage of the name, characters, and content from the popular television series, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show's makers, who assert that it has been broadcasting for more than 16 years with approximately 4,000 episodes, claimed that various parties have been exploiting its identity, character images, and other elements for commercial purposes. This exploitation includes operating websites, marketing merchandise, and even distributing "sexually explicit and vulgar" videos on platforms like YouTube.

An interim order concerning a lawsuit was filed by the show's producer Justice Mini Pushkarna where he emphasised that failing to grant an ex parte ad interim injunction could result in significant and irreparable damage to the plaintiffs. The complainant, Neela Film Productions Pvt Ltd, affirmed its legal rights concerning multiple registered trademarks in India that are associated with the series and its characters. Some of these trademarks include titles such as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Ooltah Chashmah, Taarak Mehta, Jethaalal, and Gokuldhaam, among others.

During the court proceedings, it was noted that the plaintiffs possess copyrights for various characters and animations. However, several entities have been found misusing these rights by selling merchandise like T-shirts, posters, and stickers that feature the images and catchphrases of the show's characters through various online platforms and e-commerce sites. Additionally, it was reported that content generated utilising artificial intelligence to replicate the characters, as well as related video games, has appeared without authorisation.

"An order of ex parte ad-interim injunction is passed thereby restraining the defendant nos. 1 to 12 and 14 to 21, (including the John Doe parties)... from in any manner ...publishing ...offering for sale on their websites ...the plaintiff's copyrighted material/registered trademarks, including, but not limited to the title, the characters, format and underlying materials in the said show or anything else, which otherwise amounts to an infringement of the plaintiff's copyright/registered trademarks/passing off of the goods/services offered by the defendants," the court said in an order passed on August 14.

Moreover, the court ordered that any YouTube videos displaying characters or materials from the show, particularly those containing pornographic content, must be removed by the individuals who uploaded them. Should the infringing videos not be taken down within 48 hours, the IT Ministry and the Department of Telecom are authorised to instruct the relevant internet service providers and intermediaries to terminate all access to these videos and links. The court has also granted the plaintiff the authority to alert YouTube to deactivate all links that infringe on their rights and mandated that the platform provide the necessary information regarding violators who uploaded the offending content.