Delhi Exhibition 'Life, as It Happens' to Feature Works of Six Upcoming Artists

New Delhi: The upcoming exhibition "Life, as it happens" is all about six young Indian contemporary artists who will use autobiographical works to explore the intricacies of human emotions. The show opens on August 2. The Art Qurious (TAQ) is the organisation behind the three-day show that will take place at Travancore House. The exhibition focuses on the work of Ratna Vira, Ashok Juttu, Kiran Sherkhane, Naina Redhu, Raj Chowdhury, and Ravi Kattakuri.

"Since art reflects humanity's profound experiences, including adversity, the idea of the troubled artist has challenged perceptions and sparked debate throughout history. But the idea that pain must be endured in order for art to be great has glorified suffering," shared Sangita Rajani, the founder director of TAQ, adding, "the artists in this show, 'Life, as it happens,' use their art to explore the depths of human emotion, experiences, and existence. They want to celebrate not their trauma but their survival."

talking about the artists, Redhu's work vividly depicts the journey of human emotions with brilliant colours and dramatic compositions, whilst Kattakuri's art celebrates the feminine form by accentuating both external beauty and internal essence with themes of goodness and devotion. In contrast, Juttu painstakingly employs layers to portray historical depth and textural complexity in his work.

On the other hand, Sherkhane's art explores figurative imagery and reflects his personal experiences, weaving narratives that go beyond form, while Vira's artwork provides a window into her own life, documenting events from childhood to maturity and allowing spectators to recognise snippets of their own narratives in her works. Chowdhury's artwork brilliantly captures his teenage passions, with a solid basis in realism shaped by feelings, the environment, and mood, the event's organisers stated. The art exhibition concludes on August 4.