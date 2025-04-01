'Delete It ASAP': Fans Demand Removal Of Leaked Clips From Kartik Aaryan's New Film With Sreeleela

Hyderabad: The internet was taken by storm on Tuesday with several behind-the-scenes clips from the sets of Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's upcoming film Tu Meri Zindagi Hai. Fans were quick to respond as the clips feature major portions of the film. The reactions were so overwhelming that many of these videos have now been swiftly pulled down from social media platforms.

Tu Meri Zindagi Hai, directed by Anurag Basu, had already been making headlines earlier this week, with reports revealing that the film was forced to drop its initial title, Aashiqui 3, due to legal issues. However, the latest buzz surrounds the leaked behind-the-scenes content, which gave fans a glimpse of pivotal moments from the movie.

One video, in particular, went viral, which showed Kartik Aaryan performing at a concert where a member of the audience jumped on stage and seemed to challenge Aaryan. In the video, he was wearing loose-fitting pants and a green shirt and dramatically threw his cigarette, and retaliated against the person jumping on stage by hitting him with his guitar while Sreeleela's character watched from the side. Fans quickly reacted to the video, stating how it was amusing, while some humorously argued about how the film appears to be unfolding in social media clips rather than film clips.

One comment read, "I guess aise to sari ki sari movie reels pr he dekhi jayegi (I guess all movies of Sari will be watched on reels only)." Another comment read, "Aadha picture to reel par hi dikha rahe ho yarr (You are showing half the picture on the reel)." A user wrote, "Delete it ASAP!"

Tu Meri Zindagi Hai is a romantic musical drama that stars Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela in lead roles. The film's teaser has already created a buzz, with Kartik singing the titular song, Tu Meri Zindagi Hai, while sharing some romantic moments with Sreeleela. Recently, on-location photos from West Bengal's Siliguri also surfaced, where the pair was spotted riding a bike together.