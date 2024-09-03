Delays and Disputes Engulf Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Claims 'Pressure' to Remove Indira Gandhi's Assassination Scene

Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut's ambitious project, Emergency, seems to be encountering significant hurdles ahead of its much-anticipated release. This biographical drama, which Ranaut has directed, produced, and starred in, is now facing a delay as it awaits approval from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film, originally set to release on September 6, has been mired in controversy since its trailer debut on August 14.

Controversy Surrounds the Film's Content

Emergency delves into the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, focusing on her declaration of the Emergency in 1975 and the events leading to her assassination. The film has faced backlash for allegedly presenting distorted historical facts and misrepresenting certain communities.

CBFC's Changing Stance

The film was initially cleared by the CBFC on August 29, but this decision seems to have been reversed after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) issued a legal notice on August 30. The SAD has raised concerns that the film might "stir communal tension" and has accused the trailer of spreading "incorrect historical facts" that could incite hatred against the Sikh community.

Government Cautions Against Religious Sensitivities

The Indian government appears to be treading carefully in light of objections from the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC), a significant Sikh religious body. Government sources have stressed the importance of handling religious matters with sensitivity, especially in the context of a film that touches upon contentious historical events.

"We need to tread a cautious line on matters of religion," a senior government source told a newswire when asked about the row over Emergency.

Kangana Claims 'Pressure' to Remove Scene of Indira Gandhi Assassination

Kangana Ranaut has expressed her frustration over the delays and censorship surrounding Emergency. She has criticised the process, stating that it feels "hugely demotivating and unjust" for filmmakers like her who attempt to portray historical events. Ranaut revealed that although there were initial reports of clearance, the certification process is now on hold due to various pressures, including death threats against CBFC members.

Ranaut has particularly highlighted issues with the demand to remove critical scenes from the film, such as the depiction of Indira Gandhi's assassination and the Punjab riots. She has questioned how the film can be presented effectively if significant portions are censored.

"There is pressure being put on us to remove certain scenes, such as the assassination of Indira Gandhi, the Punjab riots, and more. Now, I don't know what else to show. What are we supposed to do--blackout the film during these scenes? This is unbelievable to me, and I am deeply sorry for the current state of thinking in this country," she added.

Sikh Community's Concerns

The Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) and other Sikh organizations have raised strong objections to the film. They argue that the trailer misrepresents their community, especially in its portrayal of Khalistani separatist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. The dialogue attributed to Bhindranwale in the trailer has been denounced as false by Sikh groups, further fueling the controversy.

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has also called for a ban on the film, asserting that it could incite hatred and further misrepresent the Sikh community.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how these challenges will impact the film's release and reception.