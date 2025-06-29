Deepika Padukone's Shoutout to Brad Pitt Post F1 Release Sends Fans Into A Frenzy

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is the latest celebrity to express admiration for Hollywood legend Brad Pitt. Following the global release of Pitt's new film F1, Deepika took to Instagram to show her excitement.

On Sunday evening, she shared a cheeky Instagram Story that read: "Brad Pitt. That's it, that's the post. IYKYK." The straightforward message quickly drew attention online, with fans sharing her post and praising Pitt's performance in the movie. Many felt Deepika had just finished watching the movie and was clearly blown away by the Hollywood actor's return-to-form performance.

Deepika Padukone Praises Brad Pitt After Watching F1 (Photo: Instagram)

F1, which came out worldwide on June 27, 2025, has already received rave reviews from viewers and critics alike. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, whose prior film was Top Gun: Maverick, the film follows Brad Pitt's Sonny Hayes, a retired F1 racer, returning to the track after thirty years off. Produced by Lewis Hamilton and Jerry Bruckheimer, the movie has benefitted from the real-life expertise of plenty of Formula One pros, including the FIA, which allows for moments of realism and authenticity that refer to real practices in the sport.

The movie is loaded with soaring, high-speed action matched with emotional journeys that have wowed both fans of racing and filmgoers. The film's star-studded cast includes Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Sarah Niles. Pitt's character returns to racing to help save a struggling F1 team owned by his former teammate, played by Bardem. As he navigates these life and career challenges, he mentors a rising young racer who is portrayed by Idris.

The F1 premiere in London was no different as there were major celebrities in attendance, such as Tom Cruise, which created buzz leading up to the launch. Hans Zimmer wrote the film score, which includes original songs by Ed Sheeran, ROSÉ and RAYE, to further elevate the film's exposure. As Deepika's humorous tribute went viral, it's safe to say F1 has thrilled both audiences as well as attracted attention from many in the film industry.