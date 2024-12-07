Deepika's First Appearance Post Dua's Birth Breaks Internet, Did You Catch Her Teaching Diljit 'I Love You' in Kannada at Bengaluru Concert?

Hyderabad: In a delightful blend of glamour, music, and fun, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone made her much-awaited first public appearance after the birth of her daughter, Dua. The venue for this exciting moment? Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Bengaluru on Friday. Deepika, who had taken a step back from the limelight after embracing motherhood, had everyone talking when she made an appearance at the event. Fans and social media were soon buzzing with excitement, sharing videos of the gorgeous diva, marking the first time she was seen in public since the arrival of her baby girl who she welcomed with husband Ranveer Singh in September.

Diljit, who is known for his warm and charismatic presence, spotted Deepika in the crowd and invited her to join him on stage. He was all praise for the actor, sharing a heartfelt shout-out with the audience: "We've seen her on the big screen, so beautiful. She's made a place in Bollywood on her own. You should be proud, we are all proud." As seen in the viral videos, the crowd at Diljit's concert in Bengaluru was clearly thrilled to see the two stars together.

But the magic didn't stop there. The highlight of the night came when she tried to teach Diljit a little bit of Kannada. With his request to say "I love you" in her mother tongue, Deepika effortlessly shared the phrase "Nanu Ninige Preetistini" with Diljit. The interaction was endearing, and needless to say, videos of this moment are viral across social media.

Not only did Deepika steal the spotlight with her Kannada lesson, but she also joined Diljit for a groovy performance to his hit track Lover, a song she admitted to being being her favourite in 2021.

Deepika and Ranveer Singh have kept their little one away from the public eye. The new parents only revealed her name, Dua Padukone Singh, on Diwali. Announcing their little one's name, the couple wrote: "Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love & gratitude."

On the work front, fans recently saw Deepika in Singham Again, where she plays the fierce Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham, in the action-packed cop drama directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also stars a power-packed ensemble, including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar, ensuring that Deepika’s return to the big screen will be one to remember.

Meanwhile, Diljit'ss Dil-Luminati tour continues to captivate audiences across India, with upcoming shows in Indore on December 8, Chandigarh on December 14, and Guwahati on December 29.