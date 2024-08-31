Deepika Padukone's Due Date Revealed! Find Out When She And Ranveer Singh Expect Their First Child

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared the exciting news of their first pregnancy in February this year, with Deepika expected to give birth in September. Since this announcement, several speculations about her due date and plans for maternity leave have circulated. Now, social media is abuzz with anticipation as the details of Deepika's delivery date have begun to surface.

A new report from a newswire put to rest the rumours suggesting that Deepika would be delivering her baby in London. According to the report, it is expected that she will welcome her child on September 28 at a hospital in South Bombay. Currently, the expectant mother is savouring the time off work she decided to take. The report also indicated that Deepika intends to return to her professional commitments in 2025, prioritising her availability for her newborn during the initial months.

The source mentioned that Deepika's maternity leave is scheduled to extend until March of next year. Following her leave, she is set to swiftly dive back into her career, beginning with the filming of the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, where she will share the screen with prominent actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas. After completing work on Kalki 2, she will transition into her next project, The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Ranveer and Deepika, who had been in a relationship for six years, tied the knot in a serene ceremony at Lake Como in Italy in 2018. Their romance first developed while filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013, becoming more deep during the making of Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The couple is set to reunite on the big screen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.