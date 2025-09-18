'Unable To Find A Partnership': Deepika Padukone Will Not Be a Part of Kalki 2898 AD Sequel, Makers Confirm
Citing “commitment” and “partnership” as reasons, makers of Kalki 2898 AD confirm Deepika Padukone's exit from the upcoming sequel.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 18, 2025 at 12:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: The makers of Kalki 2898 AD have officially confirmed that Deepika Padukone will not be returning for the sequel of the blockbuster sci-fi epic. On Thursday, Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house behind the Prabhas-led film, issued a statement on social media announcing their decision to part ways with the actor.
"This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works,” reads the note on Vyjayanthi Movies' X handle.
The announcement has left fans divided. Deepika played SUM-80 alias Sumathi, a pregnant lab subject of Project K and the prophesied mother of Kalki. Nag Ashwin directed film fused mythology with a futuristic setting. Released in June 2024, Kalki 2898 AD shattered box office records and also marked a milestone for Indian science fiction on screen.
While the makers cited “commitment” and “partnership” as reasons, many speculate creative or logistical differences behind the decision.
Soon after the post went live, reactions poured in online. Some viewers welcomed the move. One user wrote, “Glad she isn’t part of this franchise. There was no emotion in her scenes. Even Mrunal Thakur’s brief role had better expressions.” Another added, “Looks like people are finally realising how much Deepika has actually contributed to the success of big films.”
On the other hand, many supported Deepika, calling her exit a loss for the franchise. “Didn’t expect this from Prabhas. The issue with Spirit and Sandeep Reddy Vanga shouldn’t have been brought into Kalki. Nag Ashwin would never do this—Deepika’s character was very central,” wrote a fan. Another pointed out, “The whole story was about saving her. If her removal doesn’t affect the core script, fine. Otherwise, it will impact the sequel heavily.”
Interestingly, some fans also linked the development to Deepika’s reported exit from Prabhas’ Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. “I don’t think it’s because of Prabhas or Spirit. It might be something else,” one comment read on X.
Apart from Prabhas and Deepika, Kalki 2898 AD also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in prominent roles. With Deepika stepping away, all eyes are now on the makers to see who takes her place in the much-awaited sequel.
