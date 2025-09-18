ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Unable To Find A Partnership': Deepika Padukone Will Not Be a Part of Kalki 2898 AD Sequel, Makers Confirm

Hyderabad: The makers of Kalki 2898 AD have officially confirmed that Deepika Padukone will not be returning for the sequel of the blockbuster sci-fi epic. On Thursday, Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house behind the Prabhas-led film, issued a statement on social media announcing their decision to part ways with the actor. "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works,” reads the note on Vyjayanthi Movies' X handle. The announcement has left fans divided. Deepika played SUM-80 alias Sumathi, a pregnant lab subject of Project K and the prophesied mother of Kalki. Nag Ashwin directed film fused mythology with a futuristic setting. Released in June 2024, Kalki 2898 AD shattered box office records and also marked a milestone for Indian science fiction on screen.