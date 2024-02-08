Deepika Padukone Turns Protective as She Jets off with Sister Anisha in Steal-Worthy Winter Wear

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest film Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan, has established herself as one of Bollywood's most successful actresses with her numerous achievements. The diva is not just known for her performances but also for her impeccable dressing sense. Showing her caring and sisterly side, the Piku actor was recently photographed at Mumbai's airport with her sister Anisha Padukone, dressed elegantly.

Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone are daughters of Indian badminton legend Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone. They have a tight and poignant sisterly bond that is obvious to everyone. Their relationship, which is frequently observed at public events and interviews, was lovely to witness. The two were sighted at Mumbai's airport on Monday morning looking fabulous.

The outstanding Om Shanti Om actor was seen sporting an airport-appropriate outfit. She wore a white coloured high neck paired with a chequered overcoat and light blue denims. Her hair and makeup were also on point. The actress chose to tie her hair up in a tight, well-framed bun giving her clothing an effortlessly elegant look. This simple hairstyle also highlighted her stunning features. To complement her dress, Deepika opted fro a brown coloured goggles and completed her look with black boots.

On the other hand, her sister Anisha Padukone chose a chic look with a green coloured jumpsuit. She was guided by her sister Deepika while entering the airport terminal. However, the Jawan actress' attire managed to steal the show. On the professional front, the Bajirao Mastani actor has a sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas.