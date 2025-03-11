Deepika Turns Heads in Parisian White - But It's Ranveer's Comment That's Going Viral

Hyderabad: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone looked breathtakingly gorgeous in white ahead of the Louis Vuitton Fashion Week. Known for her impeccable style, Deepika once again stunned fans and especially her husband Ranveer Singh in an ensemble that blended vintage glamour with modern Parisian chic.

The Piku actor shared a series of breathtaking photographs from her Parisian adventure on Instagram, leaving netizens in awe. In the first slide of the carousel post, Deepika posed elegantly against the backdrop of the iconic Eiffel Tower. She leaned gracefully over a stone railing, donning a white oversized coat that exuded sophistication.

Her look was completed with a pair of black gloves and a wide-brimmed white hat with a black ribbon, adding a touch of class and elegance. In another close-up portrait, Deepika exuded confidence with bold red lips and perfectly defined makeup. The images were a beautiful blend of classic and contemporary.

Her caption read: "#LVFW25 @louisvuitton," a nod to her collaboration with the luxury brand. However, what truly captured attention was the sweet and heartfelt reaction from her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. The loving and playful comment left by Ranveer expressed his admiration for his wife. Reacting to the pictures, Singh commented: "Lord have mercy on me."

For the unversed, Deepika and Ranveer started dating while shooting for the film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Married in 2018, the couple recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Dua Padukone Singh, in September 2024. Deepika shared the joy with her followers, explaining that 'Dua' means 'prayer'.

On the professional front, Deepika last made a cameo in Singham Again, featuring alongside stars like Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others. Ranveer, meanwhile, is set to appear in his upcoming film Dhurandhar.