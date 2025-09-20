'People You Make Films With Matter More Than Success': Deepika Padukone Reunites With SRK For King After Kalki And Spirit Exit
King will mark Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's sixth film together. The Bollywood diva announced her collaboration with SRK after Kalki and Spirit exit.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 20, 2025 at 9:20 AM IST
Hyderabad: After walking away from not one but two high-profile projects like Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the much-anticipated Kalki 2898 AD sequel, Deepika Padukone has now chosen to step into a space that feels more familiar and emotionally rooted. The Bollywood diva is back with Shah Rukh Khan for their sixth film together. Deepika took to social media to confirm her collaboration with SRK with Siddharth Anand directed King.
The shift in her choices has been nothing short of dramatic. Earlier this year, Deepika exited Spirit amid a storm of controversy after director Sandeep Reddy Vanga accused an unnamed actor of “putting down a younger actor and ousting my story.” Though he never mentioned her directly, fans connected the dots, sparking a frenzy online.
Deepika did not respond head-on but dropped a quiet hint during an event: “I think what keeps me balanced is just being truthful and authentic,” she said. “Whenever I am faced with complicated or difficult situations… To be able to listen to my inner voice, make decisions, and stand by decisions that really give me a lot of peace that is when I feel most in equilibrium.”
When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA(Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are....— Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) May 26, 2025
Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for ? As a…
Recently, Vyjayanthi Movies also announced that Deepika would not return for Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2. Their statement, while cordial, made it clear that the team expected a higher level of “commitment” for a film of that scale. The news created quite a stir, especially since the first part starring Deepika alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan had shattered global box office records with earnings of around Rs 1100 crore.
Deepika padukone in a new interview talking about being TRUTHFUL & AUTHENTIC and making decisions that gives her peace of mind. pic.twitter.com/Uhgr70DmOI— , (@mastanified) May 27, 2025
And now, just days later, Deepika has announced her association with King. Taking to Instagram, she shared a close-up photo where she is seen holding Shah Rukh Khan’s hand, alongside a heartfelt note. “The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success,” she wrote.
This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD.— Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) September 18, 2025
After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership.
And a film like…
“I couldn’t agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I’ve made since. And that’s probably why we’re back making our 6th movie together? #king #day1 @iamsrk @s1danand,” she added.
Her post drew warm reactions, including a comment from husband Ranveer Singh, who wrote, “Bestest Besties!” with a string of emojis. Fans too celebrated the reunion of the iconic pair who have previously delivered massive hits like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan and Jawan.
The Queen marches to conquer!❤🔥— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) June 7, 2025
Welcome onboard @deepikapadukone✨#TheFacesOfAA22xA6
▶️ https://t.co/LefIldi0M5#AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures💥@alluarjun @Atlee_dir#SunPictures #AA22 #A6 pic.twitter.com/85l7K31J8z
King boasts an ensemble cast that includes Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi and Abhay Verma. Deepika, meanwhile, has also teamed up with Allu Arjun for Atlee’s upcoming film AA22xA6.
