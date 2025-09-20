ETV Bharat / entertainment

'People You Make Films With Matter More Than Success': Deepika Padukone Reunites With SRK For King After Kalki And Spirit Exit

Hyderabad: After walking away from not one but two high-profile projects like Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the much-anticipated Kalki 2898 AD sequel, Deepika Padukone has now chosen to step into a space that feels more familiar and emotionally rooted. The Bollywood diva is back with Shah Rukh Khan for their sixth film together. Deepika took to social media to confirm her collaboration with SRK with Siddharth Anand directed King.

The shift in her choices has been nothing short of dramatic. Earlier this year, Deepika exited Spirit amid a storm of controversy after director Sandeep Reddy Vanga accused an unnamed actor of “putting down a younger actor and ousting my story.” Though he never mentioned her directly, fans connected the dots, sparking a frenzy online.

Deepika did not respond head-on but dropped a quiet hint during an event: “I think what keeps me balanced is just being truthful and authentic,” she said. “Whenever I am faced with complicated or difficult situations… To be able to listen to my inner voice, make decisions, and stand by decisions that really give me a lot of peace that is when I feel most in equilibrium.”