Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Spotted At Mumbai Hospital; Fans Eagerly Await Their First Child's Birth - Watch

Hyderabad: Soon-to-be-parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set for the arrival of their first child this month. The Bollywood couple had earlier stopped by the Siddhivinayak Temple on Friday to seek blessings from Bappa, as they anticipated the joyous occasion. Now, on Saturday evening, both Deepika and Ranveer, accompanied by family members, were seen arriving at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai.

A video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram shows Deepika wearing a face mask, who was seated in her car. She was spotted entering the hospital premises, with Ranveer Singh and his family arriving shortly after in their own vehicles. This video has sparked speculation that the couple may welcome their baby anytime soon.

On Friday, just one day before Ganesh Chaturthi, Deepika and Ranveer visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. Seeking blessings from Bappa was vital for the couple, given that they were expecting their first baby in just a few weeks. The couple was seen walking hand in hand as they made their way into the temple.

Expectant parents Deepika and Ranveer are eagerly awaiting their first child together. They made her pregnancy public in February and shared the baby's anticipated due date of September on Instagram. A photo featuring baby clothes and shoes was captioned with "September 2024." The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Lake Como, Italy, back in 2018.