Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt To Nayanthara: Celebs Usher In Christmas With Love And Cheer

Hyderabad: The Indian film industry lit up the festive season with grand Christmas celebrations, offering fans glimpses of love, joy, and family togetherness. From dazzling decor to heartwarming moments, celebrities shared their holiday spirit in style. Here's a look at how some of your favourite stars celebrated Christmas this year.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's First Christmas as Parents
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated their first Christmas with their daughter, Dua, making it extra special. Deepika shared a picture of a beautifully adorned Christmas tree featuring custom ornaments etched with the names of herself, Ranveer, and Dua. The actor captioned her post, "My heart is full @ranveersingh #gratitude," capturing the joy of new parenthood.
Alia Bhatt's Family Bash
Alia Bhatt, known for her festive flair, delighted fans with pictures from her Christmas party. The actor posed under twinkling lights alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor, their daughter Raha, her mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, and in-laws including Neetu Kapoor. Her caption of the post read, "Under the twinkling lights, surrounded by love.. this is what Christmas feels like."
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Romantic Festivities
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal brought romance to Christmas with matching Christmas-themed jumpers. Vicky shared a cosy picture of the couple, wishing fans a Merry Christmas.
Katrina also offered a peek into their celebrations, including a "blind date with a book" session that added a unique twist to the festivities.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's Stylish Celebration
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared a romantic photo from their celebrations. Kiara donned a chic black polka-dot dress, while Sidharth complemented her in an olive-green t-shirt and black trousers.
Family Love for Varun Dhawan and Nayanthara
Varun Dhawan shared his first Christmas picture with his wife Natasha and their baby daughter, spreading joy among his fans.
Meanwhile, Nayanthara celebrated with husband Vignesh Shivan and their twin sons, Uyir and Ulag. The family twinned in red outfits, posing with their stunning Christmas tree.
Ram Charan, Upasana, and Baby Klin Kaara
Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni celebrated Christmas with their daughter, Klin Kaara, and their pet dog, Rhyme, showcasing a blend of family love and festive cheer.
Matching Pyjamas for Yash and Radhika Pandit
Actor Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit charmed fans with a video montage of their family in matching pyjamas, radiating warmth and togetherness.
Kriti Sanon with Her Rumoured Beau
Kriti Sanon's Christmas celebration with her rumoured beau Kabir Bahia added a touch of intrigue. She simply captioned the post with celebratory emojis.
This Christmas, Bollywood and South Indian stars proved that the festive season is all about family, love, and gratitude, leaving fans with smiles and heartwarming memories.
