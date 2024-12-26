ETV Bharat / entertainment

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt To Nayanthara: Celebs Usher In Christmas With Love And Cheer

Hyderabad: The Indian film industry lit up the festive season with grand Christmas celebrations, offering fans glimpses of love, joy, and family togetherness. From dazzling decor to heartwarming moments, celebrities shared their holiday spirit in style. Here's a look at how some of your favourite stars celebrated Christmas this year.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's First Christmas as Parents

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated their first Christmas with their daughter, Dua, making it extra special. Deepika shared a picture of a beautifully adorned Christmas tree featuring custom ornaments etched with the names of herself, Ranveer, and Dua. The actor captioned her post, "My heart is full @ranveersingh #gratitude," capturing the joy of new parenthood.

Alia Bhatt's Family Bash

Alia Bhatt, known for her festive flair, delighted fans with pictures from her Christmas party. The actor posed under twinkling lights alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor, their daughter Raha, her mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, and in-laws including Neetu Kapoor. Her caption of the post read, "Under the twinkling lights, surrounded by love.. this is what Christmas feels like."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Romantic Festivities

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal brought romance to Christmas with matching Christmas-themed jumpers. Vicky shared a cosy picture of the couple, wishing fans a Merry Christmas.