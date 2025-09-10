Deepika Padukone Marks Daughter Dua's Birthday With THIS Sweet Gesture
Deepika Padukone celebrated daughter Dua's first birthday with a homemade cake. Stars like Kajal Aggarwal and Bipasha Basu joined fans in sending wishes.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 10, 2025 at 11:50 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone made her daughter Dua's first birthday extra special with a sweet gesture. The actress baked a layered chocolate cake to mark the intimate celebration at home. On Wednesday morning, Deepika took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the bash. Posting a picture of the cut cake surrounded by pastel flowers and candles, she captioned it: "My love language? Baking a cake for my daughter's 1st birthday!"
The post instantly struck a chord with fans and friends. Actress Kajal Aggarwal commented, "Aww happy 1st Dua and parents! ❤️" while actress Bipasha Basu wrote, "Happy 1 Dua & Baby Mama & papa 🧿". One fan shared a heartfelt note: "Even though you are a renowned actor and can easily afford the most luxurious cakes, you chose to bake with love and care for your child. This reflects the pure essence of motherhood - the emotional bond, warmth, and personal touch that no luxury can replace. Truly admirable! Hats off to you. You set a beautiful example for other parents to follow."
Deepika has often spoken about her love for baking. During the lockdown, she posted photos of her baked goodies, from cookies to pastries, and admitted she prefers baking over cooking. Ranveer Singh too has praised her homemade treats on social media. The couple welcomed baby Dua on September 8, 2024, sharing a joint post that read: "Welcome baby girl 8.9.2024… Deepika and Ranveer." In November 2024, they revealed her name, explaining that "Dua" means "a prayer" - calling her the "Answer to our Prayers."
Despite being one of Bollywood's biggest stars, Deepika has remained firm on not sharing Dua's photos online. Recently, she expressed anger when someone filmed her daughter at an airport. She has made it clear that her child's privacy be respected. On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Singham Again and is preparing for her next project with director Atlee and actor Allu Arjun, where she plays a warrior.
Read More