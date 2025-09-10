ETV Bharat / entertainment

Deepika Padukone Marks Daughter Dua's Birthday With THIS Sweet Gesture

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone made her daughter Dua's first birthday extra special with a sweet gesture. The actress baked a layered chocolate cake to mark the intimate celebration at home. On Wednesday morning, Deepika took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the bash. Posting a picture of the cut cake surrounded by pastel flowers and candles, she captioned it: "My love language? Baking a cake for my daughter's 1st birthday!"

The post instantly struck a chord with fans and friends. Actress Kajal Aggarwal commented, "Aww happy 1st Dua and parents! ❤️" while actress Bipasha Basu wrote, "Happy 1 Dua & Baby Mama & papa 🩷🧿". One fan shared a heartfelt note: "Even though you are a renowned actor and can easily afford the most luxurious cakes, you chose to bake with love and care for your child. This reflects the pure essence of motherhood - the emotional bond, warmth, and personal touch that no luxury can replace. Truly admirable! Hats off to you. You set a beautiful example for other parents to follow."