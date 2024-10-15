Deepika Padukone Makes a Swift Return to Work after Welcoming Baby with Hubby Ranveer Singh

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is back in the spotlight just weeks after becoming a mother. The actor, who welcomed her first child with husband Ranveer Singh on September 8, recently featured in a new commercial alongside him. The couple shared the video on social media, and fans quickly filled the comments with admiration for the duo, calling them the "most stunning couple" and expressing excitement over the birth of their daughter.

Reacting to the video, a fan commented: "The most beautiful mother and the most beautiful father." Another curious fan asked: "Hey Ranveer,,, what's your baby girls name,, we fans are waiting for name announcement." Another fan wrote: "Waiting for baby’s name reveal."

Despite the challenges of motherhood, including sleep deprivation, Deepika is eager to resume her professional commitments. In a recent session of her Live Love Laugh Lecture series, she candidly discussed the impact of being sleep-deprived and how it affects her decision-making. "When you are sleep-deprived or burnt out... I can tell that my decision-making is getting affected to some extent," she shared.

Looking ahead, Deepika will star in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Singham Again, where she takes on the role of Shakti Shetty, also known as Lady Singham. The film features an ensemble cast, including Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff. Singham Again is set to hit theaters on November 1, just in time for Diwali, marking Deepika's return to the big screen after her daughter's birth.