Deepika Padukone joins Hrithik Roshan to promote Fighter, puts reports of rift with director to rest

Hyderabad: The upcoming film Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, is one of the most highly-anticipated movies of the year. With only two days away from its release in theatres, co-stars Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan were papped attending the film's premiere. Deepika, who skipped the film's trailer launch, has now put an end to speculations about potential discord between her and the film's director Siddharth Anand.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Bollywood's newest on-screen couple Hrithik and Deepika, created a buzz as they arrived together to promote their upcoming film. Deepika was seen wearing an off-white sweater with blue jeans. She opted for nude makeup and complemented her look with golden accessories. On the other hand, Hrithik looked sporty in a casual grey T-shirt, paired with denims. He enhanced his look with a grey jacket and a black cap.

Deepika has noticeably been missing from the promotional events for her highly anticipated film, Fighter. She also did not attend the film's trailer launch, which led to speculations about potential issues between her and the film's director, Siddharth Anand. Reports of the two unfollowing each other on Instagram also garnered attention. However, Deepika's presence at the film's premiere has now put an end to all speculations.

The Siddharth Anand directorial Fighter, presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, exemplifies cinematic brilliance. The film promises an unparalleled cinematic experience by seamlessly blending heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor. Brace yourself for an epic journey as Fighter is all set to hit theatres on January 25, 2024.

