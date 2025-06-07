AA22xA6: Deepika Padukone Joins Allu Arjun And Atlee's 'Magnum Opus' After Exit From Spirit

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has officially signed on for director Atlee's upcoming film AA22xA6, starring Telugu superstar Allu Arjun in the lead role. The announcement was made on Saturday, June 7, 2025, when the makers of the film released a video on their X (formerly Twitter) handle.

This magnum opus is the first collaboration between Deepika Padukone and Allu Arjun, two of Indian cinema's biggest stars. The film also sees Deepika reuniting with director Atlee after their collaboration on the 2023 hit film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Sharing the announcement video, the production house Sun Pictures wrote, "The Queen marches to conquer! Welcome onboard @deepikapadukone #TheFacesOfAA22xA6. #AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures @alluarjun @Atlee_dir #SunPictures #AA22 #A6." The video showcases Deepika in a fierce and regal avatar, with many fans hailing her as the "OG queen of Bollywood."

The announcement comes only a couple of weeks after Deepika made headlines for her last-minute departure from director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Spirit, starring Prabhas. Early reports had claimed that Deepika left the film due to unmet expectations in the contract she signed at the time of accepting the role. Reportedly, these expected terms included an 8-hour workday, 10% of the profits on top of her Rs 25 crore fee, and a refusal to deliver dialogues in Telugu.

Later, when Triptii Dimri was confirmed as her replacement, speculation arose claiming Deepika was uncomfortable with Spirit's bold content, with the film being touted as A-rated. The buzz led to director Vanga indirectly criticising the narrative on the exit, calling it "dirty PR games" without naming anyone.

While Deepika had not made any statements during the controversy, as it turns out, her choice to sign AA22xA6 is being interpreted by many fans as a strong statement of power. Aside from Deepika and Allu Arjun, the cast of AA22xA6 reportedly also includes Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur.