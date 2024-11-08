Deepika Padukone Holds Baby Dua Close In First Public Appearance With Ranveer Singh - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted with their two-month-old daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, in their first public appearance as a family. The couple was seen at Mumbai's private Kalina airport, where Deepika cradled little Dua protectively against her chest as they made their way inside. This outing marks Deepika's first appearance with Dua since giving birth on September 8, 2024, at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai.

Deepika and Ranveer, who celebrated the arrival of their daughter during Diwali, took to Instagram to reveal her name in a heartfelt post. They shared an endearing image of Dua's tiny feet, captioned with the announcement of her name, "Dua Padukone Singh." The post quickly went viral, drawing love and blessings from fans and celebrities.

Deepika and Ranveer recently starred together in the Diwali release Singham Again. In the Rohit Shetty directorial, Ranveer played his iconic character Simmba, while Deepika introduced a new character, Shakti Shetty. Deepika, who took a brief maternity break, was also seen earlier this year in the mythological sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.

The sighting of Deepika, Ranveer, and Dua has captured the hearts of fans, with many eagerly following updates on Bollywood's newest star family.