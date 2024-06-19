Deepika Padukone Glows in Baby Bump Photoshoot, Teases Hunger Pangs in Caption - See Pics

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has shared several glimpses of her baby bump ahead of Kalki 2898 AD's pre-release event on Wednesday in Mumbai. The actor, who is expecting her first child with actor-husband Ranveer Singh, took to her social media handle to share stunning black and white pictures of herself flaunting her baby bump.
In her Instagram Stories, Deepika exudes elegance in a black bodycon dress, paired with sleek black heels and statement chunky jewellery. In addition to the IG Stories, Deepika also shared a couple of photos on her feed, where she can be seen beaming with joy, showcasing her baby bump. The caption of her post read, "Okay enough…Now I’m hungry! (followed by a pizza slice emoji)."
Deepika, who is expecting her child in September, attended the pre-release event of Kalki 2898 AD alongside her co-stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in Mumbai. The sci-fi film also stars Disha Patani in a pivotal role. The Nag Ashwin directorial, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 600 crores, is slated to hit theatres on June 27 this year.
Earlier in March, Deepika and Ranveer shared their pregnancy news in a joint Instagram post, just before attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The couple, who met on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013, tied the knot in November 2018. After nearly five years of marriage, they are now expecting their first child.
READ MORE
- Kalki 2898 AD Pre-release Updates: Amitabh Bachchan Calls Nag Ashwin's Concept for Film 'Outrageous' and 'Unbelievable'
- Will Kalki 2898 AD Play to the Gallery with Actors like Prabhas and Deepika in the Lead? Here's What Nag Ashwin Has to Say
- Anticipation for Kalki 2898 AD Skyrockets as Prabhas Starrer Sets New Record Ahead of Release. Deets Inside