Deepika Padukone Glows in Baby Bump Photoshoot, Teases Hunger Pangs in Caption - See Pics

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has shared several glimpses of her baby bump ahead of Kalki 2898 AD's pre-release event on Wednesday in Mumbai. The actor, who is expecting her first child with actor-husband Ranveer Singh, took to her social media handle to share stunning black and white pictures of herself flaunting her baby bump.

Deepika Padukone Glows in Baby Bump Photoshoot (Deepika Padukone's IG Story)

In her Instagram Stories, Deepika exudes elegance in a black bodycon dress, paired with sleek black heels and statement chunky jewellery. In addition to the IG Stories, Deepika also shared a couple of photos on her feed, where she can be seen beaming with joy, showcasing her baby bump. The caption of her post read, "Okay enough…Now I’m hungry! (followed by a pizza slice emoji)."

Deepika, who is expecting her child in September, attended the pre-release event of Kalki 2898 AD alongside her co-stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in Mumbai. The sci-fi film also stars Disha Patani in a pivotal role. The Nag Ashwin directorial, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 600 crores, is slated to hit theatres on June 27 this year.

Earlier in March, Deepika and Ranveer shared their pregnancy news in a joint Instagram post, just before attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The couple, who met on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013, tied the knot in November 2018. After nearly five years of marriage, they are now expecting their first child.