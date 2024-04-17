Deepika Padukone Flaunts Baby Bump as She Pulls off Action Scenes on Singham Again Sets - See Pics

Hyderabad: Deepika Padukone, soon-to-be mom, was spotted flaunting her baby bump on the set of Singham Again. Sporting a police uniform, she showcased her growing belly as she shot for Rohit Shetty directed upcoming cop drama. Clad in khaki attire, her hair neatly pinned, Deepika filmed what seemed to be an action-packed scene surrounded by men portraying goons.

Despite efforts to conceal her bump with high-waist pants and a sizable belt buckle, her pregnancy was evident in viral leaked pictures from Singham Again set. Captured in photos shared by fan clubs, Deepika could be seen receiving directions from director Shetty and the stunt team before shooting the fight sequence.

While she bravely filmed some scenes, a stunt double, dressed identically to Deepika, was present, likely hired to ensure her safety during physically demanding sequences. Although seated aside, the double patiently waited for her turn to step in for the risky scenes.

Singham Again marks Deepika's debut as a cop on the silver screen, portraying 'Lady Singham,' also known as police officer Shakti Shetty. The first-look poster depicted her seated atop a heap of bodies against a backdrop of a burning building, wielding a pistol with a fierce expression. Director Shetty described her character as embodying qualities of both Sita and Durga.

Filming for Singham Again commenced at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad the previous year, boasting a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn reprising his lead role, alongside Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff. Scheduled for release on August 15, 2024, the film has generated significant anticipation for its promise of action-packed entertainment.

Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh are expected to welcome their first child this September.