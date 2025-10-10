ETV Bharat / entertainment

Deepika Padukone Finally Speaks On Spirit, Kalki 2 Exit: 'Male Superstars Work 8 Hours, It Never Made Headlines'

Deepika, who welcomed her daughter Dua earlier this year, reportedly wanted to maintain a work-life balance by limiting her shooting hours to spend time with her family. However, her request was reportedly turned down by the makers of Spirit. The actor had signed on to play the female lead in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next after Animal, but her decision to cap working hours led to disagreements. Sources close to the production told media that Deepika also wanted a 25 percent increase in her acting fee, a seven-hour work limit, and five-star accommodations for her 25-member crew. The producers reportedly declined these conditions, saying the demands were beyond the film's agreed budget.

Speaking about the controversy for the first time, Deepika said, "By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as being pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian film industry, have been working for eight hours for years, and it's never made headlines." She went on to add that she was not the first person in the industry to insist on an eight-hour shift. "I don't want to take names now and make this into a whole thing, but it is very commonly, publicly known that a lot of male actors have been working for eight hours a day for years. A lot of them only work for eight hours Monday to Friday. They do not work on weekends," she said.

Hyderabad: Deepika Padukone has finally spoken out after weeks of speculation and controversy surrounding her exit from two high-profile projects, which are Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel. The actor faced backlash after reports claimed she demanded to work only eight hours a day, a condition that reportedly led to her departure from both films. In her latest interview with a newswire, Deepika defended her stance, called out the industry's double standards, and stressed the need for a more organised work culture in Indian cinema.

Later, reports emerged that Spirit director Sandeep Reddy Vanga accused Deepika of leaking parts of the film's plot and being unwilling to deliver dialogues in Telugu, further straining the relationship. The actor eventually walked out of the project.

A similar situation unfolded with Kalki 2898 AD sequel, produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. In September, the production house officially confirmed her exit. Their statement read: "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future projects."

While the producers remained diplomatic, reports claimed Deepika had requested a higher fee of Rs 25 crore and refused longer shooting schedules. Following the announcement, she shared a cryptic Instagram post announcing her next collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan in King, writing, "The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success. I couldn't agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I've made since. And that's probably why we're back making our 6th movie together."

In her recent interview, Deepika also addressed the criticism she faced, saying, "Even when it comes to pay, I have had to deal with whatever comes with it… I don't even know what to call it. But I am someone who has always fought my battles silently, and for some strange reason, sometimes they become public - which is not the way I know and not the way I've been brought up. To fight my battles silently and in a dignified way is the way I know."

She further spoke about the need for systemic reform in the Indian film industry. "Even though we are termed as an industry, we have never really worked like one. It's a very disorganised industry, and I think it's time we brought some system into this culture," Deepika said.

As she moves past the controversy, Deepika has already begun shooting for King, directed by Siddharth Anand, where she stars alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan. She will also feature in Atlee's next action film, AA22xA6, co-starring Allu Arjun.