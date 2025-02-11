ETV Bharat / entertainment

Deepika Padukone Expresses Gratitude to PM Modi as She Joins Him on Pariksha PE Charcha to Discuss Mental Health

Deepika Padukone thanks Prime Minister Modi for emphasising students' mental health in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025.

Deepika Padukone Thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Supporting Mental Health
Deepika Padukone Thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Supporting Mental Health (Photo: IANS/ ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Feb 11, 2025, 4:14 PM IST

Mumbai: Actor Deepika Padukone has expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering dedication to supporting students' mental well-being.

A strong advocate for mental health awareness, Padukone took to social media to thank the Prime Minister for prioritizing students' mental health, especially as the 8th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' focuses on this crucial issue. The popular event, hosted by Prime Minister Modi, engages students in discussions about education, stress, and examinations.

Deepika Padukone Thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Supporting Mental Health
Deepika Padukone Thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Supporting Mental Health (Photo: Instagram)

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika shared a video where she revealed that the episode would feature an important conversation about the significance of mental well-being, particularly in the context of education. Sharing the video, the Piku actor wrote in the caption, “‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ is back with its 8th edition! And this time, we’ll also be discussing the importance of mental health. Thank you, Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi, for your commitment to this cause. I look forward to launching our episode… #PPC2025.”

The promo video begins with a student asking Padukone about the important things they can do to improve their mental health. The actress advised students to always express themselves and never suppress their feelings, whether with family or friends.

The 39-year-old actress also opened up about her battle with depression, stating, “I want to thank our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving us this platform to come out as warriors, not worriers. I want to wish all of you the very best.”

Prime Minister Modi launched the eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2025 on Monday in Delhi. In the first episode, he interacted with students at Delhi's Sunder Nursery, discussing strategies to manage exam stress.

The second episode will feature Deepika Padukone, who will engage with students on the importance of mental health and well-being, sharing her personal experiences and insights. The second episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha will be released on February 12.

Read More

  1. Deepika Padukone Birthday Special: 10 Lesser-Known Facts About The Bollywood Diva
  2. Throwback Pics Of Deepika And Ranbir Go Viral as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Releases In Theatres
  3. From Amitabh To Deepika: Bollywood's 6 Biggest Names Who Acted For Free

Mumbai: Actor Deepika Padukone has expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering dedication to supporting students' mental well-being.

A strong advocate for mental health awareness, Padukone took to social media to thank the Prime Minister for prioritizing students' mental health, especially as the 8th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' focuses on this crucial issue. The popular event, hosted by Prime Minister Modi, engages students in discussions about education, stress, and examinations.

Deepika Padukone Thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Supporting Mental Health
Deepika Padukone Thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Supporting Mental Health (Photo: Instagram)

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika shared a video where she revealed that the episode would feature an important conversation about the significance of mental well-being, particularly in the context of education. Sharing the video, the Piku actor wrote in the caption, “‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ is back with its 8th edition! And this time, we’ll also be discussing the importance of mental health. Thank you, Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi, for your commitment to this cause. I look forward to launching our episode… #PPC2025.”

The promo video begins with a student asking Padukone about the important things they can do to improve their mental health. The actress advised students to always express themselves and never suppress their feelings, whether with family or friends.

The 39-year-old actress also opened up about her battle with depression, stating, “I want to thank our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving us this platform to come out as warriors, not worriers. I want to wish all of you the very best.”

Prime Minister Modi launched the eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2025 on Monday in Delhi. In the first episode, he interacted with students at Delhi's Sunder Nursery, discussing strategies to manage exam stress.

The second episode will feature Deepika Padukone, who will engage with students on the importance of mental health and well-being, sharing her personal experiences and insights. The second episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha will be released on February 12.

Read More

  1. Deepika Padukone Birthday Special: 10 Lesser-Known Facts About The Bollywood Diva
  2. Throwback Pics Of Deepika And Ranbir Go Viral as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Releases In Theatres
  3. From Amitabh To Deepika: Bollywood's 6 Biggest Names Who Acted For Free

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODIENTERTAINMENT NEWSMENTAL HEALTH AWARENESSDEEPIKA ABOUT PM MODIACTOR DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.