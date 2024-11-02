ETV Bharat / entertainment

Deepika Padukone Drops Sweet Post On Adorable Newborn Moments After Sharing First Pic Of Daughter Dua

Deepika Padukone shared a heartwarming video of adorable baby moments, celebrating newborn joys a day after announcing her daughter Dua's name with Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone Drops Sweet Post On Adorable Newborn Moments After Sharing First Pic Of Daughter Dua (Photo: IANS, ANI)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 35 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Deepika Padukone on Saturday delighted fans by sharing a sweet video that highlighted adorable things newborns do, a day after she and her husband Ranveer Singh announced the birth and name of their daughter, Dua. The video, reposted by Deepika on her Instagram Story, isn't of her own baby but instead features random clips of cute baby moments that capture the little joys of infancy.

The video features "things about a newborn that makes my heart burst," and lists heartwarming moments familiar to all new parents: "their whole hand holding my one finger," "the way they stretch when trying to wake up," "the newborn scrunch," and "sleeping with arms above their head." Deepika's post, which was tagged to Ranveer, resonated with followers who were charmed by these universal baby moments and pleased to see the new parents embracing life with a newborn.

The post follows Deepika and Ranveer's recent reveal of their daughter's name, Dua Padukone Singh. In an Instagram post, the couple shared, "Dua Padukone Singh | 'Dua': meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude." This announcement drew love and congratulations from celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, and Dia Mirza.

The beloved Bollywood duo, who married in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy, welcomed Dua in September and shared the news with a joint post captioned, "Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024."

On the work front, fans will soon see Deepika and Ranveer in a special appearance in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which released this Friday, marking their first project together since the birth of Dua.

