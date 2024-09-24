Deepika Padukone Cradles Her Baby Girl in Touching Fan-Made Picture; Creates Social Media Frenzy

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's love story has truly been a fairy tale. Their journey began in 2013 on the sets of the epic film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, where their on-screen chemistry ignited a spark that soon culminated in courtship. With their onscreen and offscreen romance, they soon became one of Bollywood's most beloved couples.

In November 2018, the couple celebrated their grand yet intimate wedding at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy. The ceremony beautifully blended Konkani and Sindhi customs, creating a memorable occasion filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments shared with family and friends. After tying the knot, they delighted fans with a series of breathtaking photographs on social media, showcasing their joy and commitment.

Fast forward to September 8, 2024, Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The announcement of their daughter's birth was met with an overwhelming wave of joy from fans and fellow celebrities, who flooded social media with congratulatory messages. As anticipation grew, fans eagerly awaited a glimpse of the newborn, and this excitement was heightened by the emergence of AI-generated images on social media depicting the couple with their baby.

Although the couple has not yet shared any actual photos of their daughter, they made a social media announcement, which simply read, "Welcome Baby Girl 8.9.2024. Deepika & Ranveer." Amid the genuine joy, numerous AI-generated images of Deepika cradling her newborn began circulating online. These fan-made photos presented a heartwarming scene of the new mother, glowing with joy as she tenderly held her baby.

A fan page of the couple on Instagram shared a couple of animated pictures of the celebrity duo with their baby. In the first picture, Deepika is seen holding her baby in her arms, while in the second slide, Ranveer joins her with the baby replaced with a tiger cub. Fans of the actors chimed in the comment section to congratulate the couple and shower love on their baby.

However, this is not the only fan-made picture on social media. Netizens have created a plethora of fake photos, often using scenes from movies like Jawan and Bajirao Mastani, combined with digital manipulation to portray the couple in tender moments with their baby. All these images, however, remain unverified and have not been shared by the couple or their family members.

As the couple navigates this new chapter in their lives, fans continue to express their excitement, eagerly awaiting glimpses of their beloved star couple with their little girl.