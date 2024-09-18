Deepika Padukone Buys Lavish Flat after Welcoming Baby Girl; Know How Much It Costs

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has made headlines once again with the recent purchase of a luxurious apartment in the prestigious Sagar Silk Co-operative Housing Society in Bandra West, Mumbai. The apartment, which is part of a celebration for the arrival of her first child with husband Ranveer Singh, has been acquired through KA Enterprises LLP, a firm co-owned by Deepika and her father, Prakash Padukone.

The deal was registered on September 12, 2024, for a staggering price of approximately Rs 17.78 crore. Spanning 1,846 square feet, the new apartment features 4 BHK and 5 BHK configurations, along with a dedicated car parking space. The transaction also incurred a stamp duty of around Rs 1.07 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000, showcasing the significant investment being made in this prime Mumbai location. The Sagar Silk Society is known for its upscale living standards and proximity to the iconic Bandstand area.

In a delightful turn of events, Deepika's mother-in-law, Anju Bhavnani, has also purchased an adjacent apartment for Rs 19.13 crore. This property covers a carpet area of 1,822.45 square feet and similarly includes car parking space, with a stamp duty of Rs 95.68 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

This latest acquisition adds to the couple's impressive real estate portfolio, which already includes a luxurious quadruplex near Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, valued at over Rs 100 crore, and a bungalow in Alibaug purchased for Rs 22 crore in 2021. Her latest investment reflects her growing stature in the luxury real estate market with the actor balancing her acting career, business ventures, and motherhood seamlessly.