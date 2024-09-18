ETV Bharat / entertainment

Deepika Padukone Buys Lavish Flat after Welcoming Baby Girl; Know How Much It Costs

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 44 minutes ago

Deepika Padukone has purchased a luxury apartment in Bandra West for a whopping amount through her company, celebrating the arrival of her first child. This follows her mother-in-law's purchase of an adjacent flat, further expanding the family's impressive real estate portfolio in Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has made headlines once again with the recent purchase of a luxurious apartment in the prestigious Sagar Silk Co-operative Housing Society in Bandra West, Mumbai. The apartment, which is part of a celebration for the arrival of her first child with husband Ranveer Singh, has been acquired through KA Enterprises LLP, a firm co-owned by Deepika and her father, Prakash Padukone.

The deal was registered on September 12, 2024, for a staggering price of approximately Rs 17.78 crore. Spanning 1,846 square feet, the new apartment features 4 BHK and 5 BHK configurations, along with a dedicated car parking space. The transaction also incurred a stamp duty of around Rs 1.07 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000, showcasing the significant investment being made in this prime Mumbai location. The Sagar Silk Society is known for its upscale living standards and proximity to the iconic Bandstand area.

In a delightful turn of events, Deepika's mother-in-law, Anju Bhavnani, has also purchased an adjacent apartment for Rs 19.13 crore. This property covers a carpet area of 1,822.45 square feet and similarly includes car parking space, with a stamp duty of Rs 95.68 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

This latest acquisition adds to the couple's impressive real estate portfolio, which already includes a luxurious quadruplex near Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, valued at over Rs 100 crore, and a bungalow in Alibaug purchased for Rs 22 crore in 2021. Her latest investment reflects her growing stature in the luxury real estate market with the actor balancing her acting career, business ventures, and motherhood seamlessly.

Read More

  1. Deepika and Ranveer Cannot Take Their Eyes off Baby Girl in First Pictures after Embracing Parenthood
  2. Prasanth Varma's Post for Ranveer Singh on Welcoming Baby Girl Puts an End to Reported Rift over Rakshas
  3. Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Radiate Joy In Stunning Pregnancy Photoshoot

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has made headlines once again with the recent purchase of a luxurious apartment in the prestigious Sagar Silk Co-operative Housing Society in Bandra West, Mumbai. The apartment, which is part of a celebration for the arrival of her first child with husband Ranveer Singh, has been acquired through KA Enterprises LLP, a firm co-owned by Deepika and her father, Prakash Padukone.

The deal was registered on September 12, 2024, for a staggering price of approximately Rs 17.78 crore. Spanning 1,846 square feet, the new apartment features 4 BHK and 5 BHK configurations, along with a dedicated car parking space. The transaction also incurred a stamp duty of around Rs 1.07 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000, showcasing the significant investment being made in this prime Mumbai location. The Sagar Silk Society is known for its upscale living standards and proximity to the iconic Bandstand area.

In a delightful turn of events, Deepika's mother-in-law, Anju Bhavnani, has also purchased an adjacent apartment for Rs 19.13 crore. This property covers a carpet area of 1,822.45 square feet and similarly includes car parking space, with a stamp duty of Rs 95.68 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

This latest acquisition adds to the couple's impressive real estate portfolio, which already includes a luxurious quadruplex near Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, valued at over Rs 100 crore, and a bungalow in Alibaug purchased for Rs 22 crore in 2021. Her latest investment reflects her growing stature in the luxury real estate market with the actor balancing her acting career, business ventures, and motherhood seamlessly.

Read More

  1. Deepika and Ranveer Cannot Take Their Eyes off Baby Girl in First Pictures after Embracing Parenthood
  2. Prasanth Varma's Post for Ranveer Singh on Welcoming Baby Girl Puts an End to Reported Rift over Rakshas
  3. Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Radiate Joy In Stunning Pregnancy Photoshoot

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BOLLYWOOD NEWSDEEPIKA PADUKONE COMPANYDEEPIKA PADUKONE NEW FLATDEEPIKA COMPANY NEW APARTMENTACTOR DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.