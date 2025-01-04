ETV Bharat / entertainment

Deepika Padukone Birthday Special: 10 Lesser-Known Facts About The Bollywood Diva

Hyderabad: Deepika Padukone is all set to celebrate her birthday on January 5 and fans are ready to honour one of Bollywood's most talented and admired stars. Known for her graceful beauty and talent, Deepika consistently gives her best in the entertainment industry, making bold choices and delivering performances that resonate with audiences worldwide. From her impactful roles in Piku and Chhapaak to her captivating screen presence in films like Om Shanti Om, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and Bajirao Mastani, Deepika is a true powerhouse of talent.

This year, the birthday girl is celebrating a new chapter in her personal life. Deepika recently welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Dua, with her husband Ranveer Singh on September 8, 2024. While she has taken a step back from the limelight to embrace motherhood, her gift of talent continues to inspire millions. On her special day, here are 10 intriguing facts about the actor that even her biggest fans might not know.

1. Born in Denmark, raised in India

While many assume Deepika was born in Mumbai or Bengaluru, she was actually born in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 1986. Her family moved to Bengaluru when she was just 11 months old, where she spent most of her childhood.

2. Family names with common meaning

The names of Deepika and her family share a beautiful commonality: they all signify light. Her name, along with her father Prakash, mother Ujjala, and sister Anisha, reflects brightness and positivity.

3. Early start in front of the camera

Deepika's connection with the camera began at a young age. She appeared in several advertisements as a child actor, starting at just eight years old. However, it was her 2004 Liril soap commercial that truly caught everyone's attention.

4. Her real showbiz debut

Contrary to popular belief, Deepika's first foray into showbiz wasn't in Bollywood. She made her screen debut with the Kannada film Aishwarya in 2006. Prior to that, she featured in Himesh Reshammiya's hit music video Naam Hai Tera, which played a crucial role in her eventual Bollywood debut in Om Shanti Om.