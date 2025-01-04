Deepika Padukone Birthday Special: 10 Lesser-Known Facts About The Bollywood Diva

Hyderabad: Deepika Padukone is all set to celebrate her birthday on January 5 and fans are ready to honour one of Bollywood's most talented and admired stars. Known for her graceful beauty and talent, Deepika consistently gives her best in the entertainment industry, making bold choices and delivering performances that resonate with audiences worldwide. From her impactful roles in Piku and Chhapaak to her captivating screen presence in films like Om Shanti Om, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and Bajirao Mastani, Deepika is a true powerhouse of talent.
This year, the birthday girl is celebrating a new chapter in her personal life. Deepika recently welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Dua, with her husband Ranveer Singh on September 8, 2024. While she has taken a step back from the limelight to embrace motherhood, her gift of talent continues to inspire millions. On her special day, here are 10 intriguing facts about the actor that even her biggest fans might not know.
1. Born in Denmark, raised in India
While many assume Deepika was born in Mumbai or Bengaluru, she was actually born in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 1986. Her family moved to Bengaluru when she was just 11 months old, where she spent most of her childhood.
2. Family names with common meaning
The names of Deepika and her family share a beautiful commonality: they all signify light. Her name, along with her father Prakash, mother Ujjala, and sister Anisha, reflects brightness and positivity.
3. Early start in front of the camera
Deepika's connection with the camera began at a young age. She appeared in several advertisements as a child actor, starting at just eight years old. However, it was her 2004 Liril soap commercial that truly caught everyone's attention.
4. Her real showbiz debut
Contrary to popular belief, Deepika's first foray into showbiz wasn't in Bollywood. She made her screen debut with the Kannada film Aishwarya in 2006. Prior to that, she featured in Himesh Reshammiya's hit music video Naam Hai Tera, which played a crucial role in her eventual Bollywood debut in Om Shanti Om.
5. Almost starred in Saawariya
Deepika was initially considered for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya opposite Ranbir Kapoor. However, the role eventually went to Sonam Kapoor, making way for Deepika to debut with Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om.
6. A real stuntwoman in Chandni Chowk to China
Deepika proved her dedication to her craft by mastering the Japanese martial art form Jujutsu for her role in Chandni Chowk to China (2009). She performed all her stunts in the film without using a body double.
7. The queen of hits in 2013
In 2013, Deepika delivered four back-to-back blockbusters: Race 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. These films not only established her box office dominance but also showcased her versatility as an actor.
8. Animated Achievement
Deepika played the lead in Kochadaiiyaan (2014), India's first photorealistic motion-capture film, alongside Rajinikanth. The movie featured characters modelled closely after their real-life counterparts.
9. Sport runs in her blood
As the daughter of legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone, Deepika shares her family's love for sports. She played badminton at the national level during her school years and also competed as a state-level baseball player. Her sister Anisha Padukone is a professional golfer.
10. A sweet tooth with a love for South Indian food
Deepika has confessed her love for desserts, particularly the Theobroma Dense Loaf, which she claims she can eat in one sitting. Despite her sweet cravings, her ultimate comfort food remains rasam and rice, which she has said would be her choice for a last meal.
Deepika has never shied away from challenging roles, whether it was portraying an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak or exploring the nuances of relationships in Piku. Her career is proof of her willingness to take risks and break stereotypes.
Although Deepika has been away from the spotlight since Dua's birth, she is reportedly gearing up for exciting projects. She has a cameo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming Love & War, marking her fourth collaboration with the director. Fans last saw her in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, where she starred alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff.
As Deepika celebrates another year of her remarkable journey, she continues to inspire with her grace, talent, and dedication. Here's wishing the queen of hearts a very happy birthday!
