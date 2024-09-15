ETV Bharat / entertainment

Deepika Padukone Arrives Home with Baby Girl; Instagram Bio Reflects New Mom Life - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone and her newborn baby girl were discharged from the H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai after a nine-day stay. The actor and her husband, Ranveer Singh, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 8, coinciding with Ganeshotsav. On Sunday, Deepika left the hospital through the back gate to avoid media scrutiny.

Despite the quiet departure, a few videos captured glimpses of the newborn as the couple drove away in their luxurious Mercedes-Maybachs. In another update, Deepika has changed her Instagram bio to reflect her new role as a mother. Previously reading "Follow Your Bliss," her bio now states, "Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat." This change highlights her shift in focus towards her newborn, as she opts to take a hands-on approach in caring for her daughter, reportedly choosing to forgo a nanny.

Deepika Padukone updates Instagram Bio (Instagram)

Earlier, during her stay at the hospital, Bollywood icon and her close friend, Shah Rukh Khan paid a visit to her and met the newborn. Prior to her delivery, on Friday, the star couple and their families paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. The families perfectly timed the delivery to welcome the baby on the auspicious day. The couple had previously shared their joy and anticipation on Instagram, announcing the pregnancy in February with a post featuring baby-related motifs.

On the work front, both Deepika and Ranveer Singh are set to appear in the upcoming film Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. Deepika will join Shetty's cop universe, while Ranveer will make a cameo as Simmba.