Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Radiate Joy In Stunning Pregnancy Photoshoot

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have treated their fans with the best pictures one can wish for! They shared stunning images from their pregnancy photoshoot, capturing the love, anticipation, and new beginnings. The lovebirds, known for their deep bond and public affection, showcased their excitement for the new chapter in their lives through a series of beautifully composed photographs.

Sharing the monochromatic pictures on Instagram on Monday, they simply captioned the post with an evil eye, a heart, and a forever emoji. The images show the soon-to-be parents beaming with pride and joy, perfectly capturing the couple's bond. This intimate post reflects the deep connection and love that the couple shares, making the photographs an emotional highlight of the shoot.

This pregnancy photoshoot has been met with an outpouring of love and support from fans and well-wishers alike. One fan wrote, "You will have a cute baby boy." Another commented, "Love and blessings." The couple has been open about their journey to parenthood, sharing glimpses of their experiences on social media, and this photoshoot serves as a beautiful milestone in that journey.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who had been together for six years, exchanged vows in a private ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in 2018. Their love story began on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013 and deepened during the making of Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The couple is now set to share the screen once again in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.