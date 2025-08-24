Deepika-Ranveer's Daughter Dua's Face Revealed in Viral Clip; Who Is She More Like?

Hyderabad: From the beginning, Bollywood's IT couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, have been very protective over their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh. Ever since she was born on September 8, 2024, the actor couple made a firm stance of not sharing any photos, and keeping their baby girl out of the public eye. Recently their efforts, however, were shaken when a video with Dua's face was shared online.

The Viral Clip

The clip showed little Dua sitting on Deepika's lap, dressed in a blue co-ord set. For the first time, her face was clearly visible. In the video, Deepika appeared uncomfortable and was seen asking the person behind the camera to stop filming her. Despite Deepika's request, the video was uploaded and quickly went viral.

Fans' React

As the video started to circulate, fans showed mixed reactions. While many admired the baby girl's cuteness, others strongly criticised the uploader for disrespecting the couple's privacy. Several social media users pointed out that Deepika and Ranveer had repeatedly requested fans and paparazzi not to post photos of their daughter.

One fan wrote, "Please delete the video. Both Ranveer and Deepika have made it clear they don't want their daughter's face online." Another added, "She's a child, not a celebrity. Respect their wishes." At the same time, a section of fans couldn't help but notice the striking resemblance between Dua and her father Singh. Many called her a "carbon copy of Ranveer."

Privacy Issues Spark Again

This situation sparked the ongoing debate again around celebrity children's privacy. Fans compared it to the situation, when Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were having a hard time keeping their kids, Vamika and Akaay, off camera. Similar issues have also been noted in the case of other star couples like Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Deepika and Ranveer's Parenting Style

Deepika and Ranveer announced their daughter to the world through a lovely Instagram post, on Diwali 2024. They shared a picture of her tiny feet with the caption, "Dua – meaning a Prayer. She is the answer to our prayers." Since then, the couple has kept Dua out of the public eye. Deepika has spoken about her motherhood journey, calling it a transformative phase. She said they want to raise her in a way that is free from all the attention and media hysteria.