Deepika-Ranveer's Daughter Dua's Face Revealed in Viral Clip; Who Is She More Like?

Hyderabad: From the beginning, Bollywood's IT couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, have been very protective over their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh. Ever since she was born on September 8, 2024, the actor couple made a firm stance of not sharing any photos, and keeping their baby girl out of the public eye. Recently their efforts, however, were shaken when a video with Dua's face was shared online.
The Viral Clip
The clip showed little Dua sitting on Deepika's lap, dressed in a blue co-ord set. For the first time, her face was clearly visible. In the video, Deepika appeared uncomfortable and was seen asking the person behind the camera to stop filming her. Despite Deepika's request, the video was uploaded and quickly went viral.
I saw the Dua's face today I hope Paps never film baby Sidki without Sid or Kiara's permission, it's really disgusting. It's their choice to protect their daughter's privacy until they want to share it with us 😐 they can't respect nothing— Acarys (@Acarys2) August 23, 2025
Fans' React
As the video started to circulate, fans showed mixed reactions. While many admired the baby girl's cuteness, others strongly criticised the uploader for disrespecting the couple's privacy. Several social media users pointed out that Deepika and Ranveer had repeatedly requested fans and paparazzi not to post photos of their daughter.
Just seen Dua’s Padukone face— लिण्डो 🌸🇿🇦 (@rosasincendia) August 23, 2025
I hate you people with a burning passion , Deepika specifically said she doesn’t want her child’s face out there and yet a so called “ fan” felt the need to video it even though you can see Dp not happy in the clip and you still shared it anyway pic.twitter.com/RshpKRHqE5
One fan wrote, "Please delete the video. Both Ranveer and Deepika have made it clear they don't want their daughter's face online." Another added, "She's a child, not a celebrity. Respect their wishes." At the same time, a section of fans couldn't help but notice the striking resemblance between Dua and her father Singh. Many called her a "carbon copy of Ranveer."
Privacy Issues Spark Again
This situation sparked the ongoing debate again around celebrity children's privacy. Fans compared it to the situation, when Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were having a hard time keeping their kids, Vamika and Akaay, off camera. Similar issues have also been noted in the case of other star couples like Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.
earlier it was with Virushka and now Deepveer don't u all hve some moral & ethics Deepika clearly not comf showing Dua's face so can u all respect their privacy & fgs stop sharing her pics maintain some decorum— Aman (@AmanDVSJ) August 23, 2025
Deepika and Ranveer's Parenting Style
Deepika and Ranveer announced their daughter to the world through a lovely Instagram post, on Diwali 2024. They shared a picture of her tiny feet with the caption, "Dua – meaning a Prayer. She is the answer to our prayers." Since then, the couple has kept Dua out of the public eye. Deepika has spoken about her motherhood journey, calling it a transformative phase. She said they want to raise her in a way that is free from all the attention and media hysteria.
