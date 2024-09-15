ETV Bharat / entertainment

Deepika and Ranveer Cannot Take Their Eyes off Baby Girl in First Pictures after Embracing Parenthood

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted for the first time since the birth of their daughter, making a touching appearance outside the hospital. The couple, visibly happy and embracing their new role as parents, drove past paparazzi with their newborn baby girl.

New Parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Spotted for the First Time Post Baby Girl's Birth (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Bollywood's power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were recently spotted for the first time since the birth of their baby girl, marking a significant moment in their lives. The couple were seen after Deepika's discharge from the Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital, where they welcomed their baby girl.

In a clear paparazzi picture, the couple can be seen in their car, driving past photographers stationed outside the hospital. Deepika, visibly radiant and holding their newborn, was seen chatting her way out with actor-husband Ranveer, who sat beside her. The two were all smiles with Deepika holding the baby and Ranveer looking at the newborn admirably.

Following their hospital release, Deepika took to social media to update her Instagram bio with a peek into her new routine: "Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat." This update offered fans a delightful insight into the daily life of the new family. The couple had previously shared their joy at the arrival of their daughter on September 8 with a heartfelt social media post that read, "Welcome Baby Girl 8.9.2024. Deepika and Ranveer." This announcement quickly garnered a flood of congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities.

Before heading to the hospital, the couple had sought blessings at Mumbai's Shri Siddhivinayak Temple, marking a spiritual beginning to their new chapter. On the professional front, Deepika was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, while the couple will next be seen together in Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated film, Singham Again, set for release during Diwali.

TAGGED:

