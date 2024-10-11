Deepika Padukone Admits to Being Sleep-Deprived in First Interview after Becoming a Mother - Watch

Hyderabad: New mom Deepika Padukone, who welcomed her daughter on September 8, 2024, recently shared her experiences with sleep deprivation and burnout, revealing how these challenges affect her decision-making abilities. In a candid conversation with media personality Arianna Huffington during the Live Love Laugh Foundation Lecture series, held in honour of World Mental Health Day, the actor discussed the realities of motherhood and mental well-being.

Padukone acknowledged that on particularly stressful days, her lack of sleep and self-care rituals directly impacts her capacity to make sound decisions. She said, "When you are sleep-deprived or burnt out, the decisions that you make... sometimes I can actually feel it. I know on particular days I am feeling stressed or burnt out because I have not slept enough or practice my self-care ritual. I can tell that my decision-making is getting affected to some extent."

The actor also touched on the common tendency to link negative emotions with criticism rather than fostering a learning mindset. "It is absolutely normal and human to feel pain, anger, and some of these extreme emotions," she said, adding, "The larger picture is how do you deal with that criticism and how do you use it positively."

Deepika and her husband, Ranveer Singh, announced the arrival of their baby girl through a heartfelt note on Instagram. Although they are yet to reveal her name, the couple shared their joy with followers, marking a new chapter in their lives since their lavish wedding in Lake Como in 2018.