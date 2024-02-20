Deepika Padukone Aces Stylish Airport Look as She Returns Post BAFTA 2024 Appearance - Watch

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Deepika Padukone, BAFTA 2024, Deepika Padukone Spotted

Deepika Padukone looked stylish as she returned to Mumbai after attending the BAFTA 2024 awards in London. The actor pulled off an athleisure look with ease upon her return from UK on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone returned to Mumbai on Tuesday after a short visit to London. The actor was in the UK to fulfill the presenter's duty at the recently concluded BAFTA Film Awards 2024. Upon his return home, the actor was seen donning a chic airport look.

In a video shared by a paparazzo handle on Instagram, Deepika is seen arriving at the Mumbai airport donning blue athleisure. The actor added a gray overcoat and a pair of cool shades to jazz up her look. Hair tied in an updo and a pair of white sneakers rounded off her airport look neatly.

At the BAFTA awards, Deepika wore a stunning golden and silver saree with shiny sequins. The actor made heads turn in the six yards of grace designed by ace couturier Sabyasachi. Deepika's glam game was on point with minimal makeup with dramatic eyes. Her signature messy bun and striking earrings rounded off her glamorous look for the prestigious award gala.

In her recent movie Fighter, Deepika starred opposite Hrithik Roshan in an action-packed thriller. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, also featured Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, and it was well-received by audiences.

Coming up next for Deepika is Kalki 2898 AD, a sci-fi action film alongside Prabhas. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and is set to release on May 9, 2024. The actor also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again on floors. In the cop drama, she will be seen playing Shakti Shetty, whom Rohit once described as the "most brutal and violent officer of our cop universe."

Read More

  1. Nothing, Just Deepika Padukone's De-glam Avatar Before Slaying Bafta 2024 Red Carpet
  2. Deepika Padukone Shines at Bafta 2024; Presents Award to Jonathan Glazer for Best Non-English Film
  3. Deepika Padukone Turns Protective as She Jets off with Sister Anisha in Steal-Worthy Winter Wear
Last Updated :2 hours ago

TAGGED:

Deepika PadukoneCelebs SpottedBAFTA Film Awards 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Hand Grip Strength, Provides Vital Clues about Future Diseases; Get It Checked

Explained: Climate Change Adaptation Strategies for Potential Changes in the Environment

ISRO's GSLV Rocket 'Naughty Boy' Carrying INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite Lifts-Off

India's Fresh Fruit Exports Surge 29%, Footprint Spreads To 111 Countries

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.