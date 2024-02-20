Deepika Padukone Aces Stylish Airport Look as She Returns Post BAFTA 2024 Appearance - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone returned to Mumbai on Tuesday after a short visit to London. The actor was in the UK to fulfill the presenter's duty at the recently concluded BAFTA Film Awards 2024. Upon his return home, the actor was seen donning a chic airport look.

In a video shared by a paparazzo handle on Instagram, Deepika is seen arriving at the Mumbai airport donning blue athleisure. The actor added a gray overcoat and a pair of cool shades to jazz up her look. Hair tied in an updo and a pair of white sneakers rounded off her airport look neatly.

At the BAFTA awards, Deepika wore a stunning golden and silver saree with shiny sequins. The actor made heads turn in the six yards of grace designed by ace couturier Sabyasachi. Deepika's glam game was on point with minimal makeup with dramatic eyes. Her signature messy bun and striking earrings rounded off her glamorous look for the prestigious award gala.

In her recent movie Fighter, Deepika starred opposite Hrithik Roshan in an action-packed thriller. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, also featured Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, and it was well-received by audiences.

Coming up next for Deepika is Kalki 2898 AD, a sci-fi action film alongside Prabhas. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and is set to release on May 9, 2024. The actor also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again on floors. In the cop drama, she will be seen playing Shakti Shetty, whom Rohit once described as the "most brutal and violent officer of our cop universe."