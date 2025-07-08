Deep Roy: Meet The Only Actor To Play Yoda, R2-D2, Star Trek Sidekick, But Still Goes Uncredited

Hyderabad: Most Star Wars fans vividly remember Yoda's slow, deliberate walk and the wisdom-laced scenes in The Empire Strikes Back (1980). But very few know that in those iconic scenes where Yoda had to walk or move around, it wasn't a puppet or CGI - it was a Kenyan-British actor, Deep Roy, performing the role on his knees. And yet, he was never credited for his work.

Born Mohinder Singh Purba in Nairobi, Kenya, in 1957, Roy grew up in a traditional Sikh family that later settled in London. Though he was meant to study accountancy, his passion for performance led him to the world of comedy and eventually into films. He changed his name to Deep Roy to make it "short and sweet" for the screen, and that marked the beginning of a highly unique, although often uncredited, journey in Hollywood.

At just 4 feet 4 inches tall, Roy was a natural fit for roles requiring smaller stature. He was brought in during the final stages of filming The Empire Strikes Back to perform as Yoda's body double for movement and walking scenes. To match the Jedi Master's short height, Roy actually performed on his knees, which made the physicality of the role even more demanding. Despite his contribution, he remained uncredited, a common fate for many practical effects performers in that era.

Roy didn't stop there. In the Star Wars universe, he also played various background creatures including Droopy McCool, an Ewok, Kitonak, and even served as a stand-in for R2-D2. Again, most of these performances were uncredited, though they were essential to the film.

What makes Deep Roy even more unique is that he's one of only five actors to have appeared in both the Star Wars and Star Trek franchises. In the latter, he gained more visibility as Keenser, the quirky alien engineer and sidekick to Simon Pegg's Scotty in J.J. Abrams' Star Trek reboot series.

Across his decades-long career, Roy has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry - Steven Spielberg, Tim Burton, Michael Bay, and Blake Edwards. He has featured in over 75 film and TV productions, including The Never Ending Story, Planet of the Apes, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (as all the Oompa Loompas), and more. Despite his physical height, Roy once said in an interview, "I feel six feet tall. My height is immaterial; it's my heart and mind that count," noting his filmography with Hollywood's A-listed directors.

Now 67, Deep Roy divides his time between his homes in Sussex and Los Angeles. He has expressed interest in doing Bollywood films and joked about performing bhangra for Indian producers. "Call me collect!" he laughs. It's time Deep Roy got the credit he truly deserves - not just as a physical performer or stunt double, but as a versatile actor whose work has touched multiple generations of moviegoers, often without them realising it.