From Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 To Varun Dhawan's Baby John - Movies To Cap Off 2024 With A Bang!

Hyderabad: As the curtains draw on 2024, the box office gears up for a spectacular finale with a slew of much-anticipated film releases in December. From Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule to Varun Dhawan's Baby John, several big-budget Bollywood and South Indian films are set to dominate theatres, ensuring a memorable end to the cinematic year. Meanwhile, ongoing movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Singham Again continue to draw audiences to theatres. Here's a closer look at the top five December releases and a list of other notable films rounding off the year.

1. Pushpa 2: The Rule (Release Date: December 5)

One of the most awaited films of 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is set to release worldwide on December 5. Directed by Sukumar, this high-octane action thriller continues the saga of Pushpa Raj, who rises to power amidst unrelenting adversaries. The promotional activities for the film are in full swing, and advance bookings are already creating waves in international markets, with Indian pre-bookings starting today. Fans are eager to witness Allu Arjun's electrifying performance once again, making this film a guaranteed box office hit.

2. Zero Se Restart (Release Date: December 13)

After the critical and commercial success of 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey is back with Zero Se Restart, a prequel to the educational drama. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who also stars in the film, it narrates a compelling story of perseverance and resilience. The song Chal Zero Pe Chalte Hain has already struck a chord with fans, building anticipation ahead of its release on December 13.

3. Viduthalai Part 2 (Release Date: December 20)

Following the success of Viduthalai Part 1, Vijay Sethupathi's period crime thriller Viduthalai Part 2 promises to be another cinematic masterpiece. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the film continues its gripping narrative, with Sethupathi's powerful performance expected to steal the show. Scheduled for release on December 20, this South Indian gem is set to make waves across the nation.