Fact Check: Here's the TRUTH behind Abhishek-Aishwarya 'Divorce' Viral Video

Hyderabad: The buzz on the internet is all about the alleged divorce between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It all began when Abhishek attended the Ambani wedding with his family, while Aishwarya appeared with their daughter, Aaradhya. Things took a dramatic turn when a doctored video, created using AI, falsely showed Abhishek announcing his separation from Aishwarya. This video quickly went viral, adding to the speculation.

The misleading deepfake video, which was clearly made using AI technology, depicted Abhishek saying, "This July, Aishwarya and I have decided to get divorced." The poor lip sync and awkward presentation made it obvious that the video was a fake, stitched together from an old clip.

A fan of Aishwarya shared this video on social media but included a disclaimer about its authenticity. However, ETV Bharat has tracked down the original footage. This original video is available on Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram page and dates back to November 7, 2022. It was part of an initiative called Nanhi Kali, aimed at ensuring education and dignity for underprivileged girls in India. Abhishek's co-star in Manmarziyaan, Taapsee Pannu, also supports this initiative. Many on social media have expressed frustration over how a genuine cause has been misused to fuel false divorce rumours.

Watch the video here:

Recently, Abhishek and Aishwarya made separate appearances at the Ambani wedding, which further sparked rumours of marital discord. The speculation was exacerbated by Abhishek's 'like' on a post about divorce. However, it was later clarified that this action was in appreciation of a doctor who is a close associate of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.