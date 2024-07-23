'Dear Rowdy Fans, Please Avoid Sharing Leaks': VD12 Makers' Request After Vijay Deverakonda's Set Photo Surfaces

Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Deverakonda was recently spotted jetting off to Sri Lanka for the filming of his upcoming project, VD12, directed by Gowtam Naidu Tinnanuri. Unexpectedly, an image from the VD12 set surfaced on social media, revealing Vijay's look. Consequently, on Tuesday, the makers took to social media to kindly request that fans refrain from further sharing any such leaks.

The post, shared by production house Sithara Entertainments read, "Dear Rowdy fans, we share your excitement and enthusiasm! Team VD12 is working very hard to bring you an unforgettable theatrical experience. Till date, we have completed 60% of the shoot and are currently filming in Sri Lanka."

Further emphasising their appeal, the makers wrote, "For the past six months, we have been keeping details under wraps, preserving the first look for a red hot official unveiling. We kindly request you to refrain from sharing any leaks and wait for the official announcement, coming very soon!"

In the leaked image from the VD12 set, Vijay looks well-toned accentuated by a muscular frame, with a full beard and a neatly styled haircut. His intense demeanour, especially while riding a motorcycle, has undoubtedly heightened the anticipation surrounding this film.

Additionally, a video capturing Vijay's arrival in Sri Lanka gained traction online. The video featured the actor arriving at his hotel alongside the cast and crew of VD12. Upon stepping out of his vehicle, Vijay was greeted in a traditional manner, as a staff member adorned him with a garland and welcomed him through a performance of the Kandyan dance, which is an art form deeply rooted in the cultural heritage of Sri Lanka's Central Hill's, specifically Kandy.

VD12, produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, marks Vijay's first appearance as a police officer in a gripping spy thriller. This new endeavour promises exhilarating action sequences that are sure to excite and entertain fans. To fully embody his role, Vijay has undergone a notable physical transformation, showcasing his commitment and determination to leave a lasting impression at the box office with his performance.