Deadpool and Wolverine Trailer Out; Fans 'Tempted to Rent out a Theater' for Big Drop

Hyderabad: Excitement abounds in the hearts of fans as the highly anticipated movie Deadpool and Wolverine is set to grace the silver screen soon. The trailer of the much-anticipated movie was released on Monday.

Earlier, Ryan Reynolds, known for his portrayal of Deadpool, had taken to his social media handle on Monday to announce the release date of the film's trailer.

This announcement has ignited joy among fans with one expressing that he is tempted to rent out an entire theatre for himself and his son to savour the cinematic experience.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Ryan Reynolds shared a throwback video and wrote in the caption, "Tomorrow is always just a day away. #DeadpoolAndWolverine".

Earlier, in a display of eagerness, a fan expressed, "You just don’t know how bad I want to see this movie lol. I’m tempted to rent out a theater to myself and just let me and my son geek out or host some sort of cosplay event." Another fan wrote, "After a long long time, we finally see #HughJackman as #Wolverine in his claws." A tweet read, "Can't wait for #DeadpoolAndWolverine."

Recently, the makers dropped the teaser of the movie. It starts with the original cast of Deadpool celebrating Wade Wilson's birthday. Shortly after, he is depicted sitting in front of Paradox, who proceeds to introduce him to pivotal characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.

The teaser then shows Captain America, Thor, and Iron Man. Wade Wilson, portrayed by Ryan Reynolds, boldly labels himself as the 'Messiah' or rather 'Marvel Jesus'. Deadpool alludes to characters from X-Men just before the grand entrance of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. The teaser hints at a promising array of thrilling sequences and a faithful adaptation from the comic book realm.

Hugh Jackman is set to reprise his role as Jackson following his appearances in the X-Men series. The awaited reunion between Wolverine and Deadpool within this fresh narrative follows their previous collaboration in the 2009 movie X-Men Origins: Wolverine, directed by Gavin Hood. Other cast members of that instalment include Liev Schreiber, Danny Huston, and Dominic Monaghan.

Deadpool and Wolverine, helmed by Shawn Levy, features an ensemble cast including Hugh Jackman, Emma Corin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Matthew Macfayden, and Karan Soni. The theatrical release date for Deadpool and Wolverine is slated for July 26.