Deadpool and Wolverine OTT Release: Grab Your Popcorn, MCU Blockbuster Streams Soon!

Published : 2 hours ago

Deadpool & Wolverine, released in India on July 26, 2024, is out on OTT. The film marks Deadpool's entry into the MCU and Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine.

Deadpool and Wolverine OTT Release (Photo: Film poster)

Hyderabad: Marvel fans, brace yourselves! The much-anticipated film Deadpool & Wolverine made waves when it hit Indian theatres on July 26, 2024 is all set for OTT release. Helmed by Shawn Levy, this blockbuster brought together two iconic characters, played by none other than Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. What made this release particularly exciting was that it marked Deadpool's entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and saw Hugh Jackman reprise his legendary role as Wolverine after his last appearance in Logan (2017).

Since its release, the buzz surrounding Deadpool & Wolverine has been palpable, with fans in India and around the globe eagerly discussing its impressive box office performance. Now, after a successful theatrical run, the film is ready to transition to the digital streaming space.

Fans in India can finally stream Deadpool & Wolverine. According to latest buzz around Deadpool and Wolverine OTT release, the blockbuster hit is likely to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar. This platform continues to host all MCU films, making it the go-to for fans looking to enjoy the latest addition. While an official announcement from the streaming service is still pending, reports confirm that it will be available soon.

MCU fans outside India, don’t fret! You can catch the film on premium video on demand (PVOD) via platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and VUDU.

With Deadpool & Wolverine now available for streaming, it’s expected that the film’s fan base will continue to grow. So grab your popcorn and get ready to dive back into the chaos and charm of these beloved characters!

