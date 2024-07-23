Deadpool & Wolverine First Reactions: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman Film Sets Bar High with Action, Humour, Surprises in Right Dose

Hyderabad: Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel's highly anticipated feature, had its world premiere on Monday, July 22 at the David H. Koch Theatre. The entire press, the film's crew and cast, and others were invited to the first full-length screening of the yet-to-be-released film. With the premiere, the first reactions to Shawn Levy's film have taken the internet by storm.

Post the film's special screening, an X user in his film review wrote: "Deadpool & Wolverine is so much fun. Marvel absolutely threw me a curveball by making this a tribute to the Fox superheroes, but it plays super well. Funny, gory, and massively satisfying. A blast that doesn’t overstay its welcome. Well done."

Another positive review read: "Deadpool & Wolverine is an insane, bombastic Marvel wet dream. Plenty of surprises but with epic action, excessive violence, and relentless humor (most of which landed for me). Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds overdelivered. It’s a lot to process. I had a blast."

A Marvel fan wrote on X: "Shocker to no one that the Deadpool and Wolverine reactions are calling it marvels best since Endgame. We are so back." Another calling it a tribute to the franchise said: "#DeadpoolAndWolverine was perfect for me. No notes. Incredible journey & tribute to the #marvel / Fox universe. This team-up was worth the wait & the cameos weren’t wasted. It’s one of the best #mcu movies to date. I’m glad I avoided spoilers. I popped for all of the surprises. My educated wish is this film make 2 billion!"

Social media users have been raving about the film, with one saying: "Just watched #DeadpoolAndWolverine and it was Marvel's f*cking love letter to comics and the characters in it, from start to finish! HAD AN ABSOLUTE BLAST!!! Trust me, go in blind. DON'T SPOIL YOURSELF. The trailer gave us nothing." Another wrote: "DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Sweet Marvel Jesus that was one wild f⚔️ing ride. I’m not sure there has ever been a movie that made me laugh, cheer, nerd tf out, & excitedly bounce in my seat like that. What they pulled off is one 4 the damn history books! INSANE."

Deadpool and Wolverine is Marvel Studios' first R-rated film, and it is predicted to gross $165 million on its debut weekend this week. The film is believed to be Marvel's reclaim after recent box office and OTT platform disasters. Viewers were also amazed by the cameos the Deadpool team was able to secure. The star-studded premiere was attended by the Deadpool and Wolverine actors, including Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen, as well as filmmaker Levy.

