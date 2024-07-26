Deadpool and Wolverine Day 1 Prediction: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman Film Eyes Top Spot among Hollywood Openers in India

Hyderabad: The Hollywood film Deadpool & Wolverine opens in theatres today on July 26 amid solid buzz. India has long been a huge market for English superhero films, however, this year has not been that great with just only Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire making 100 crores net collection so far. It will be interesting to note if the highly-anticipated Deadpool and Wolverine, which is opening on more than 12k screens, will be able to clear the drought for an English film in India.

The first day first show reviews seem promising with netizens showering praises on the third installment of Deadpool. Not just the reviews, but the pre-sales response also hints at a major opening for the A-rated film. The film bringing in over Rs 12 crore in advance sales has already registered its place in the year's biggest pre-sales in the country.

As per Industry tracker Sacnilk, the Shawn Levy directorial sold over 4 lakh tickets, minting Rs 12.06 crores. The film is expected to release on 12, 787 screens. The numbers look promising hinting at an opening of Rs 25 to 30 crores, as per the trade portal. The only hindrance to the film is its A certification, which is a first for any Marvel movie to date.

The positive reviews the film has been garnering after its release is expected to elevate its first-day box office numbers. Going by the remarkable fan base it enjoys in India and the positive reviews pouring in, the film is slated to register an increase in walk-ins and spot bookings over the day. The film boasts an ensemble cast starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles. The film also features Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova and Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox.