Days after Luv Sinha Admits to Skipping Sonakshi-Zaheer's Wedding, Shatrughan Sinha Says, 'Naysayers Who Are Not Happy...'

Hyderabad: Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha has finally responded to the health-related speculations that have been circulating since he was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital right after his daughter Sonakshi Sinha's wedding with Zaheer Iqbal. The veteran actor refuted reports of undergoing surgery after falling off a sofa. He also addressed trolls in his latest media interaction days after his son Luv Sinha confessed to skipping the wedding ceremony.

"Arrey bhai, mujhe surgery hui aur mujhe khud nahin maloom," he stated in an interview with a news portal. When questioned, Sinha clarified that he was admitted to the hospital just for a routine annual full-body checkup. He emphasised that he is over 60 and needs to slow down.

"For the past three months, I have been travelling constantly as part of my election campaign, and then immediately after that, my daughter got married. I'm not the same hot-blooded, active young man I was when I could work three shifts a day and still had energy for a late night of partying," Sinha asserted.

The reasons are very clear as to why I didn’t attend, and would not associate with some people no matter what. I’m glad a member of the media did their research instead of relying on creative stories being put out by a PR team. — Luv S Sinha (@LuvSinha) — Luv S Sinha (@LuvSinha) July 1, 2024

Adding to his remarks, Sinha expressed his happiness at Sonakshi's marriage. "It all went off well. Thanks to the Almighty, my daughter is happily married now. As for the naysayers who are not happy, I have nothing to say to them," said the actor. This follows Luv's remarks on giving the wedding a miss. In a social media post, Luv explained the reason behind his decision, saying that he 'would not associate with certain people no matter what'.

Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at her Bandra flat in Mumbai with her longtime partner Zaheer Iqbal on June 23. Following their civil union, the newlyweds threw a lavish celebration in Bastian, Dadar. However, the actor's interfaith wedding became a hot topic, inviting trolls. To refrain from the hate directed at them, the newlyweds have even disabled comments on their wedding pictures on Instagram.