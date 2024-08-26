Day after Darshan's Viral Picture from Jail, Actor Seen on Video Call; Controversy Mounts over Special Treatment

Hyderabad: Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is currently lodged at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru, is facing controversy over allegations of preferential treatment over a viral photo that has raised questions about prison conditions.

Darshan, one of the 17 people charged in the brutal murder of Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old auto driver and fan of the actor, was recently photographed inside the prison enjoying a cigarette and a cup of coffee. The image, which shows Darshan seated comfortably with his manager and other inmates, has sparked outrage and concerns about special privileges accorded to him.

A day after the viral picture got leaked online, a video surfaced showing Darshan on a video call with another man, creating further suspicion about his treatment in jail. In the video, Darshan is seen smiling and engaging in a friendly conversation, which has drawn criticism from the family of the murder victim.

Shiva Gowda, the father of Renukaswamy, expressed his shock and disappointment, urging the state government to investigate the matter and take appropriate action. "We have belief in the police and the justice system, but this situation is shocking," Gowda said.

Darshan, along with his partner Pavithra Gowda and 15 others, is accused in the high-profile case involving the kidnapping and murder of Renukaswamy. The victim was allegedly targeted and killed by a gang at Darshan's instructions after sending offensive messages to Pavithra Gowda.

The ongoing case has seen Darshan's judicial custody extended until August 28. The Bengaluru Police Commissioner, B Dayananda, has indicated that the investigation is nearing completion, with significant evidence already collected and submitted for forensic analysis.