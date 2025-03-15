Robinhood: David Warner's First Look From Nithin's Heist Comedy Out

Hyderabad: Australian cricketer David Warner, a fan favourite in the Telugu regions, is all set to make his Indian film debut. The star batsman, known for his long association with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has always had a strong affinity for Telugu films. Over the years, Warner has entertained fans by recreating iconic dance moves from Telugu stars on social media. Now, he is taking his love for Tollywood to the big screen with a special cameo in the upcoming Telugu film Robinhood.

On March 15, the makers of Nithin's Robinhood unveiled Warner's first look from the film, igniting fan frenzy. The poster depicts the cricketer in a sophisticated and suave avatar, standing beneath a spotlight with a mysterious smile. Sharing the poster on Instagram, the makers wrote, "After shining and leaving a mark on the ground, it is time for him to shine on the silver screen. Introducing the widely loved @davidwarner31 to Indian Cinema with #Robinhood in an exciting cameo. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON MARCH 28th."

Directed by Venky Kudumula, Robinhood is a Telugu heist comedy that is slated for a theatrical release on March 28, 2025. The film was originally scheduled to hit the silver screens on December 25, 2024, but the release date was postponed due to unforeseen delays. This project was supposed to be the reunion for all the Bheeshma trio - Nithiin, Rashmika Mandanna, and Venky Kudumula. But Rashmika had to opt out of this film due to her other commitments, and Sreeleela stepped in to play the female lead.