'Dating someone else; wait for right time': Kangana Ranaut debunks Nishant Pitti linkup rumours

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Jan 24, 2024, 2:42 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut cleared air on dating EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti. The actor denied the reports of her and Pitti's romantic involvement. She also acknowledged presence of someone special in her life but will share more on her personal life when the time is right.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor-director Kangana Ranaut has clarified rumors about her dating EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti, stating that he is happily married and that she is currently in a relationship with someone else. The speculation arose when Kangana and Pitti were photographed together in Ayodhya during the 'Pran Prathistha' ceremony at the Ram Mandir.

Addressing media coverage, Kangana took to Instagram Stories, urging the media not to create confusion by connecting her to a new man every day. She emphasized the importance of waiting for the right time and not making unwarranted connections based on pictures. Kangana stressed, "Please don't embarrass us; it's not fair to link a young woman to a new man just because they took pictures together."

Kangana's dating life gained attention when she was seen with a mystery man outside a Mumbai salon, sparking dating speculations. She later clarified on Instagram Stories that the man was her hairstylist.

Her personal life previously took tinselville by storm, particularly her reported involvement with Hrithik Roshan, leading to a legal battle and numerous controversies. Earlier in her career, Kangana was also in relationships with Aditya Pancholi and Shekhar Suman's son Adhyayan Suman, both ending on a bitter note.

On the work front, Kangana is set to star in Emergency, a film portraying a significant moment in Indian democracy's history. The movie, Kangana's first solo directorial venture, focuses on the life of the first woman Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. Emergency is scheduled to hit theaters on June 14, 2024.

