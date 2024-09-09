Darshan's Voluntary Statement in Chargesheet Unveils Grim Details of Renukaswamy Murder Case

Hyderabad: In the high-profile Renukaswamy murder case, the police chargesheet has revealed disturbing details about actor Darshan's involvement. The charge sheet, detailing the roles of all 17 accused, includes a comprehensive account of Darshan's voluntary statement provided to investigating officers. The Bengaluru police on Wednesday submitted a charge sheet in a secure box to the court against 17 accused in the Renukaswamy murder case.

According to the chargesheet, accessed by ETV Bharat, Darshan was informed on June 9 about obscene messages and photographs sent by Renukaswamy to Pavithra Gowda. These messages led to Renukaswamy being kidnapped by members of Darshan's fan club and taken to a shed in Pattanagere. Darshan, along with other accused, subsequently participated in the brutal attack on Renukaswamy.

Darshan's statement describes how, after receiving information about Renukaswamy's offensive messages, he, Pradush, and Nagaraj went to Pavitra's residence first and then took Renukaswamy to Vinay's place. There, Darshan confronted Renukaswamy, physically assaulting him and instructing Pavitra to also hit him with her slippers. Darshan further detailed the violence, including kicking and using a tree branch against Renukaswamy.

The 3991-page charge sheet, which includes seven volumes and 10 files, has been submitted to the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court. It notes that Darshan later provided substantial financial support, including Rs 30 lakh, to manage the aftermath of the incident, which he admitted to giving to Pradosh.