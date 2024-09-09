ETV Bharat / entertainment

Darshan's Voluntary Statement in Chargesheet Unveils Grim Details of Renukaswamy Murder Case

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 11 hours ago

In the ongoing Renukaswamy murder case, a chargesheet filed by the police has unveiled significant details about actor Darshan's involvement. The charge sheet, which covers the roles of all 17 accused, reveals Darshan's voluntary statements and actions on the day of the incident.

Darshan's Statements Revealed in Renukaswamy Murder Case Charge Sheet
Darshan's Statements Revealed in Renukaswamy Murder Case Charge Sheet (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: In the high-profile Renukaswamy murder case, the police chargesheet has revealed disturbing details about actor Darshan's involvement. The charge sheet, detailing the roles of all 17 accused, includes a comprehensive account of Darshan's voluntary statement provided to investigating officers. The Bengaluru police on Wednesday submitted a charge sheet in a secure box to the court against 17 accused in the Renukaswamy murder case.

According to the chargesheet, accessed by ETV Bharat, Darshan was informed on June 9 about obscene messages and photographs sent by Renukaswamy to Pavithra Gowda. These messages led to Renukaswamy being kidnapped by members of Darshan's fan club and taken to a shed in Pattanagere. Darshan, along with other accused, subsequently participated in the brutal attack on Renukaswamy.

Darshan's statement describes how, after receiving information about Renukaswamy's offensive messages, he, Pradush, and Nagaraj went to Pavitra's residence first and then took Renukaswamy to Vinay's place. There, Darshan confronted Renukaswamy, physically assaulting him and instructing Pavitra to also hit him with her slippers. Darshan further detailed the violence, including kicking and using a tree branch against Renukaswamy.

The 3991-page charge sheet, which includes seven volumes and 10 files, has been submitted to the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court. It notes that Darshan later provided substantial financial support, including Rs 30 lakh, to manage the aftermath of the incident, which he admitted to giving to Pradosh.

Read More

  1. Renukaswamy Murder Case: Bengaluru Police File 3991 Page Chargesheet against Darshan, 16 Others
  2. Kannada Actor Darshan Shifted to High-Security Bellary Jail After Leaked Photos Cause Uproar
  3. Renukaswamy Murder Case: Postmortem Report Reveals Darshan's Fan's Death by Shock, Internal Bleeding

Hyderabad: In the high-profile Renukaswamy murder case, the police chargesheet has revealed disturbing details about actor Darshan's involvement. The charge sheet, detailing the roles of all 17 accused, includes a comprehensive account of Darshan's voluntary statement provided to investigating officers. The Bengaluru police on Wednesday submitted a charge sheet in a secure box to the court against 17 accused in the Renukaswamy murder case.

According to the chargesheet, accessed by ETV Bharat, Darshan was informed on June 9 about obscene messages and photographs sent by Renukaswamy to Pavithra Gowda. These messages led to Renukaswamy being kidnapped by members of Darshan's fan club and taken to a shed in Pattanagere. Darshan, along with other accused, subsequently participated in the brutal attack on Renukaswamy.

Darshan's statement describes how, after receiving information about Renukaswamy's offensive messages, he, Pradush, and Nagaraj went to Pavitra's residence first and then took Renukaswamy to Vinay's place. There, Darshan confronted Renukaswamy, physically assaulting him and instructing Pavitra to also hit him with her slippers. Darshan further detailed the violence, including kicking and using a tree branch against Renukaswamy.

The 3991-page charge sheet, which includes seven volumes and 10 files, has been submitted to the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court. It notes that Darshan later provided substantial financial support, including Rs 30 lakh, to manage the aftermath of the incident, which he admitted to giving to Pradosh.

Read More

  1. Renukaswamy Murder Case: Bengaluru Police File 3991 Page Chargesheet against Darshan, 16 Others
  2. Kannada Actor Darshan Shifted to High-Security Bellary Jail After Leaked Photos Cause Uproar
  3. Renukaswamy Murder Case: Postmortem Report Reveals Darshan's Fan's Death by Shock, Internal Bleeding

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RENUKASWAMY MURDER CASEDARSHAN CASE CHARGESHEETCHARGE SHEET OF RENUKASWAMY DARSHANDARSHAN STATEMENTSKANNADA ACTOR DARSHAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.