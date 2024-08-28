ETV Bharat / entertainment

Darshan's Judicial Custody Extended; Kannada Actor to Be Shifted to Ballary Jail in Fan's Murder Case

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 5 hours ago

The ACMM court has extended the judicial custody of Kannada actor Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda, and 15 other accused until September 9 in connection with the brutal kidnapping and murder of a fan. Darshan is to be moved to Ballary jail following revelations of preferential treatment.

Hyderabad: The 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's (ACMM) court has extended the judicial custody of Kannada actor Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda, and 15 other accused individuals until September 9 in connection with the shocking kidnap and murder of a fan. The extension came as the accused appeared via video conference, with their previous judicial custody set to expire on Wednesday. The case involves the gruesome murder of Renukaswamy, a fan of Darshan.

Recent revelations have highlighted preferential treatment afforded to Darshan, prompting plans to transfer him to Ballary jail. The other accused will be moved to various prisons across Karnataka. One of the accused, Pradush, requested the court not to relocate him to another jail, citing his father's critical condition and his lack of access to legal representation. The court did not address his plea directly but indicated that actions would be taken per the law.

Authorities stated that new investigations were underway and that Pradush's access to his lawyer would be facilitated in due course. The prosecution argued that releasing Darshan on bail could pose a threat to the victim's family and hinder ongoing investigations. Police have expressed concerns over potential evidence tampering and emphasised that witness testimonies are still pending. The court was informed that the role of the accused in the crime had been established, but there was a significant risk of evidence being destroyed if they were granted bail.

For the unversed, Renukaswamy was abducted from his hometown in Chitradurga, brought to Bengaluru, and tortured to death on June 8. His body was later discarded into a canal, where it was discovered by security personnel of a private apartment building after being dragged by dogs. The murder has had a profound impact on Renukaswamy's family, which includes his elderly parents, a pregnant wife, and a sister.

